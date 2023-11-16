Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 16, 2023

The Brooklyn Nets will look to extend their three-game winning streak when they take on the Miami Heat on the road. Brooklyn could tie their season high for consecutive games won if they remain unbeaten in the season series against Miami on Thursday. Despite playing with an injury-riddled lineup, the Nets have been superb in dispatching the Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic in their past two games. They will try to do the same against the Heat.

Meanwhile, the Heat have racked up six straight wins, making them one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. Miami has seemingly captured the magic that made them the first play-in team to make the finals.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Nets and the Heat first met early this season. Behind Mikal Bridges and Ben Simmons, Brooklyn edged Miami 109-105 at the Kaseya Center. Thursday night’s rematch will again be in South Florida.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Team: Brooklyn Nets (6-5) vs. Miami Heat (7-4)

Date and Time: November 16, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Game preview

The Nets continue to suffer from injuries. They will face the Heat without leading scorer Cam Thomas who sprained his ankle several days ago. Ben Simmons will not also be available. Brooklyn managed to beat Washington and Orlando without the aforementioned players but Miami is perhaps the hottest team in the NBA right now.

The Heat are looking like the Eastern Conference champs again. Despite losing Tyler Herro to an injury, last week, Miami has been on a roll. They are looking to extend their winning streak to seven games when they host the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Predicted lineups

Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Nic Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie are likely to start for the Nets.

Miami’s starting five are expected to be Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Haywood Highsmith and Duncan Robinson.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Betting tips

Mikal Bridges is averaging 20.3 points, which is the Nets’ second-best. He hit 27 and 21 in Brooklyn’s last two games. The over/under points prop for him is 23.5. Going for over is -105 while choosing under is -118. Without Thomas, the versatile forward might go past the line.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.0 points per game this season. This month, he has upped his scoring norm to 22.3 PPG. Butler dropped a season-high 32 points against the Charlotte Hornets in his last game.

The over/under points prop for him is 23.5, which should be a close call for bettors. Going over is -104 while choosing under is -115. Without Tyler Herro, many could pick him hitting more than 23 points against the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets (-108 moneyline) have a +4 odds of beating the Miami Heat (-112). Miami’s home-court advantage and sizzling form may be just too much for the undermanned Nets.

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Butler is back to his foul-baiting best. He has been to the free-throw line 23 times over his last two games. Miami is likely to extend its winning streak with a winning margin of likely more than four points.