Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Prediction and Combined Starting 5 - April 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Title favorites Brooklyn Nets will head south to take on the Miami Heat at the American Airlines Arena in the NBA 2020-21 season.

The Miami Heat will face the Brooklyn Nets for the third time this season. It has been an uphill task for the Heat to better their Eastern Conference counterparts, as they are 0-2.

Now, the Heat can exploit the absence of James Harden, who was instrumental in the Nets' second win.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Prediction

Both teams look solid on paper, which means that it could be anyone's game. Even with the absence of Harden, the Brooklyn Nets still have enough ammunition to wreak havoc on the Miami Heat, with the combination of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant is just as ferocious.

The Miami Heat team is a great defensive unit but not as good on offense, despite Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro's quick release. If the Brooklyn Nets can put together a great showing on offense, it will be their game for the taking.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Combined 5

Point Guard - Kyre Irving; Shooting Guard - Joe Harris; Small Forward - Kevin Durant; Power Forward - Jimmy Butler; Center - Bam Adebayo

It's a no-contest between Kyrie Irving and Kendrick Nunn over who takes the point guard role in this combined 5 featuring the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat. It is worth noting, however, that Kendrick has been sensational for his team.

Irving's ball-handling skills are arguably one of the best in NBA history. That and an excellent reading of the game sees the guard averaging 27.5 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 4.8 RPG.

The shooting guard spot goes to Joe Harris. What could have easily been James Harden's spot will be filled by Harris, who is currently a better shot than Duncan Robinson.

Joe has impressed coming off the bench for the Brooklyn Nets this season. In only 30.7 minutes of average game time, he averages 14.3 PPG, 1.8 APG, o.7 SPG, and 3.6 RPG. The 29-year-old also shoots 51.4 percent from the field.

It is hard to pit Kevin Durant against any small forward in the league and see him come second-best. That is why he is favored over the Miami Heat's Trevor Ariza.

After a long time off due to injury, the Brooklyn Nets forward is having a superb season, leading the team with 28.1 PPG, 7.0 APG, and 5.4 APG.

Coupled with 53.9 percent field goal shooting, Durant also puts in work on the defensive end, registering 0.6 SPG and 1.3 BPG.

Jimmy Butler is a force to be reckoned with, which is why he is favored over Jeff Green at the power forward position. Butler leads the Miami Heat in points (21.4), assists (7.2), and steals (2.1).

Jeff Green has put in a decent shift for the Brooklyn Nets this season, but it is not good enough to sideline Butler on this combined 5 list.

Bam Adebayo is the second-most prolific scorer for the Miami Heat this season. His partnership with Jimmy Butler has continued to flourish and produce results on the court.

Bam is not your regular big man as he is fast, reads the game well, and is a top-notch rim protector.

The favored center in this list registers 19.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, and 1.1 BPG. Although the Brooklyn Nets have a formidable center in DeAndre Jordan, he is not as prolific.