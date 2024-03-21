Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report for March 21 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the third matchup of their season series with the Bucks winning both, and is included in the NBA's seven-game lineup.

The Nets find themselves grappling through a challenging season, with their record standing at 26-43, landing them in the 11th spot within the Eastern Conference standings. Their recent displays on the court have been notably underwhelming, marked by a series of setbacks.

Within their last seven matchups, Nets have succumbed to defeat in six, enduring a discouraging four-game losing streak following their recent loss to the Pelicans on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks encountered an impediment in their clash with the Boston Celtics, notably missing Giannis Antetokounmpo on the first of their back-to-back.

Despite a remarkable 32-point performance from Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis Jr contributing 24 points off the bench, Milwaukee couldn't clinch victory despite the fourth-quarter run, succumbing to Boston 122-119 on the road.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Brooklyn Nets injury report for March 21

The Nets have listed four players on their injury report: Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Ben Simmons (back) and Dariq Whitehead (left shin) are out, while Nic Claxton (illness) are questionable.

Player Status Injury Dorian Finney-Smith out ankle Nic Claxton questionable illness Ben Simmons out back Dariq Whitehead out left shin

What happened to Ben Simmons?

The Nets have announced that Simmons will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2023-24 season as he explores treatment for a nagging nerve impingement in his lower back. He recently underwent a microscopic partial discectomy to address the issue.

Since joining the team midway through the 2021-22 season, Simmons has only been able to participate in 57 regular season games due to persistent back problems, severely impacting his availability and performance for Brooklyn.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 21

The Milwaukee Bucks have not released their injury report yet. Still, Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to remain on the team's injury report as he was downgraded for the first set of their back-to-back and missed his second straight game.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Game-time decision hamstring

His status will be updated as the team will provide further details.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Bucks issued an injury report on Wednesday afternoon, confirming that the two-time MVP would be sidelined due to a left hamstring issue. Antetokounmpo had also been absent from the Bucks' last win, a 140-129 home game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Thus far, the Bucks have maintained a record of 3-2 in games played without Giannis Antetokounmpo.