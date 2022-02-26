Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets’ brutal schedule continues with a date against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

Brooklyn were smoked by Milwaukee in each of their previous two meetings this season, going down 121-109 and 127-104 respectively. The Kyrie Irving-led Nets will be hoping to finally get one over the Bucks this campaign.

Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons will not be part of the Nets team walking through the Fiserv Forum doors, meaning the team will be hard-pressed to pull off an upset over the Bucks. The likes of Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond will face a herculean task in avoiding another beatdown.

The Bucks will be playing their first game since the All-Star break and will look to improve their playoff seedings in their last 20 games or so. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on fire against the Nets since last year’s playoffs and will be looking to inflict more damage on the undermanned team.

Milwaukee lost a marquee matchup against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers before the All-Star weekend. The Bucks should be raring to get back to their winning ways.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kevin Durant (knee), Joe Harris (ankle) and Ben Simmons (conditioning) are not suiting up for the Nets yet again. The recently-acquired Goran Dragic, who has been declared probable, could make his debut for his new team against the reigning champs.

Player: Status: Reason: Dragic, Goran Probable Return to Competition Reconditioning Durant, Kevin Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; MCL Sprain Harris, Joe Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Surgery Simmons, Ben Out Return to Competition Reconditioning

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Pat Connaughton (finger) and Brook Lopez (back) will be sidelined. George Hill (neck) has been upgraded to questionable. Hill could play if he’s medically cleared before tip-off.

Player: Status: Reason: Connaughton, Pat Out Injury/Illness - Right Finger; Surgery Hill, George Questionable Injury/Illness - Neck; Soreness Lopez, Brook Out Injury/Illness - Back; Surgery

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks:

Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving is still only available in games away from Barclays Center. [Photo: NBA.com]

Kyrie Irving will play for the first time since the Nets traded away James Harden. He will likely take on his usual point guard duties alongside sharpshooter Seth Curry. Irving’s availability should move Patty Mills back to the bench. While Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Andre Drummond should be head coach Steve Nash’s frontline.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks "Big 3" of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday should get their regular starting duties. Joining them in the starting unit will be Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks

Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - James Johnson | Center - Andre Drummond

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis

