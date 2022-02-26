Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets’ brutal schedule continues with a date against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at Fiserv Forum.
Brooklyn were smoked by Milwaukee in each of their previous two meetings this season, going down 121-109 and 127-104 respectively. The Kyrie Irving-led Nets will be hoping to finally get one over the Bucks this campaign.
Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons will not be part of the Nets team walking through the Fiserv Forum doors, meaning the team will be hard-pressed to pull off an upset over the Bucks. The likes of Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond will face a herculean task in avoiding another beatdown.
The Bucks will be playing their first game since the All-Star break and will look to improve their playoff seedings in their last 20 games or so. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on fire against the Nets since last year’s playoffs and will be looking to inflict more damage on the undermanned team.
Milwaukee lost a marquee matchup against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers before the All-Star weekend. The Bucks should be raring to get back to their winning ways.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
Kevin Durant (knee), Joe Harris (ankle) and Ben Simmons (conditioning) are not suiting up for the Nets yet again. The recently-acquired Goran Dragic, who has been declared probable, could make his debut for his new team against the reigning champs.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
Pat Connaughton (finger) and Brook Lopez (back) will be sidelined. George Hill (neck) has been upgraded to questionable. Hill could play if he’s medically cleared before tip-off.
Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks:
Predicted Lineups
Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving will play for the first time since the Nets traded away James Harden. He will likely take on his usual point guard duties alongside sharpshooter Seth Curry. Irving’s availability should move Patty Mills back to the bench. While Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Andre Drummond should be head coach Steve Nash’s frontline.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks "Big 3" of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday should get their regular starting duties. Joining them in the starting unit will be Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis.
Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks
Starting 5s
Brooklyn Nets
Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - James Johnson | Center - Andre Drummond
Milwaukee Bucks
Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis