Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 10th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of their 2020-21 NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals series at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday. The Bucks, meanwhile, will look to avoid getting into a 0-3 hole from which no team has ever won a best-of-seven series in league history.

Losses happen come playoff time, obviously. We all know that. But when you’re getting your asses kicked — like the @Bucks are right now, with @BrooklynNets emptying their bench with 9 min left, this is some inexcusable S&$@! Just embarrassing. So much for a decent series! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 8, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo (18 points) and Khris Middleton (17 points) will need to step up after underwhelming in their team's 86-125 blowout defeat against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The two Milwaukee Bucks stars were almost non-existent in the first quarter and failed to get going in the rest of the match.

In contrast, the Brooklyn Nets’ stars made their presence felt. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving took charge with 32 and 22 points, respectively. Three other players scored in double-digits as the Nets shot 52.1% from the field and made 21 3-pointers in the game.

Kevin Durant calls 🧢 pic.twitter.com/DgwD02s7vI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 8, 2021

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kyrie Irving (right) of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have listed three players in their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

James Harden (hamstring) will miss Game 3 after aggravating his right hamstring injury, which he sustained in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The former MVP had injured his hamstring during the regular season, but he has injured it twice more since then. The Brooklyn Nets have not set a timetable for Harden's return and will likely play it safe.

Jeff Green remains out of Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks, as he deals with a strained plantar fascia. He hasn’t played in six straight games and is considered as 'day to day' at the moment.

Spencer Dinwiddie will also not suit up and is likely out for the remainder of the season due to a partially torn ACL, which he suffered earlier this year.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) guards Mike James (#55).

The Milwaukee Bucks have submitted three names in their injury report as well.

Donte DiVincenzo is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ankle. The 24-year-old was injured in Game 3 in the first round and was subsequently ruled out of the playoffs.

Jordan Nwora and Sam Merrill are sidelined for Thursday’s encounter with the Brooklyn Nets. Nwora is nursing a thigh injury, while Merrill is dealing with a right ankle sprain.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

In James Harden’s absence, Bruce Brown started in Game 2 and will likely do so again in Game 3. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving has slotted into the point guard position vacated by the former Houston Rockets star.

With Jeff Green out, Blake Griffin and Nicolas Claxton will look to continue playing heavy minutes, with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot as the reliever when necessary.

Dinwiddie has been out for months, so his absence should not affect the Brooklyn Nets’ rotation.

Milwaukee Bucks

PJ Tucker has filled in as starter in the absence of DiVincenzo. Khris Middleton slid into DiVincenzo’s shooting guard spot, with Tucker taking the small forward position.

Nwora and Merrill have not seen significant time on the court even when healthy, so their absence shouldn’t affect the Milwaukee Bucks’ rotation.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard - Bruce Brown l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - Blake Griffin.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton l Small Forward - PJ Tucker l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.

