Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 13th, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to level their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Brooklyn Nets when the two sides meet for Game 4 at Fiserv Forum on Sunday. The Bucks cut the series deficit to one game by winning the last fixture 86-83 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets, who are up 2-1 in the series, will look to snatch the Bucks' homecourt advantage before they head back to New York for Game 5. It will put them in the driver's seat again, as historically, teams that have a 3-1 lead in a seven-game series more often than not advance to the next round.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton led the way for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3. Both recorded double-doubles, with the former tallying 33 points and 14 rebounds, with the latter contributing a game-high 35 points and 15 rebounds on the night.

Both teams struggled to shoot the ball well from the floor, with the Bucks converting 38% of their attempts, while the Nets making only 36% of their attempts.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Update

James Harden is ruled out for Game 4.

The Brooklyn Nets will continue to be without star player James Harden, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first minute of Game 1 of this series. Long-term absentee Spencer Dinwiddie (ACL) is another player who has been sidelined. He is out for the season.

Meanwhile, Jeff Green (foot), who has been out since Game 2 of the first-round series against the Boston Celtics, has been upgraded to questionable and may return to the court.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Update

The Milwaukee Bucks have ruled out Sam Merrill (ankle), Jordan Nwora (thigh) and Donte DiVincenzo (foot) for the match. Merrill and Nwora are listed as day-to-day, while DiVincenzo is sidelined for the rest of the season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are likely to deploy the same set of players that started the last two matches.

Kyrie Irving and Bruce Brown Jr. will start as guards, while Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Jeff Green, if cleared to play, could play the most minutes off the Brooklyn Nets bench, along with Nicolas Claxton and Landry Shamet.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks aren't expected to make any changes to the starting lineup they have deployed in the three games they have played in the series.

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton will start in the backcourt, while PJ Tucker, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis are likely to play the most minutes off the Milwaukee Bucks bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Bruce Brown Jr. | Small Forward - Joe Harris | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton | Small Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Brook Lopez.

Also read: Top 5 players aged 25 or younger in the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far

Edited by Parimal Dagdee