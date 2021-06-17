Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 17th, 2021 | Game 6, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to close out their semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks when the two teams meet for Game 6 at Fiserv Forum. This Eastern Conference semifinal game will be a hotly contested one as the Bucks hope to avert another disastrous showing with their season on the line.

Kevin Durant led the Brooklyn Nets’ charge in an exciting 114-108 win in Game 5. The victory gave the Nets a 3-2 series lead heading into Thursday's encounter. The 2014 MVP had a game for the ages with 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists while playing the full 48 minutes.

Durant may have to play just as well in the upcoming game as the Milwaukee Bucks will be more determined to put their doubters to rest with a strong performance right out of the gate.

James Harden #13 in action against Jrue Holiday #21

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points and 12 rebounds in Game 5, while Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday each scored 25 and 19 points, respectively. Though their stats look good on paper, they all missed in the clutch, whether it was free throws or field goals. All three players will have to bounce back from Tuesday's debacle if they hope to extend the series to a seventh game.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

James Harden #13 high-fives teammates while warming up.

The Brooklyn Nets have a promising update after submitting their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

James Harden, who played with a hamstring injury in Game 5, was not on the team’s report. He played through the issue on Tuesday but looked severely limited in his movements. Nevertheless, the fact that he was able to play 46 minutes without aggravating the injury is a good sign heading into a close-out game.

Kyrie Irving’s right ankle sprain will keep him in street clothes for Game 6. He is said to be day-to-day but is likely done for the semifinals. According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Irving will not be traveling with the team as they head to Milwaukee. He will instead get treatment for his injury in Brooklyn.

Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season after he suffered a partially torn ACL during the regular season.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed two players on their injury report for Thursday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

Donte DiVincenzo will not be available for any playoff game after he was ruled out for the rest of the postseason. He suffered a torn ligament in his left ankle in the first round versus the Miami Heat and later had surgery to address the issue.

Jordan Nwora will not be suiting up when the Bucks face the Brooklyn Nets in Game 6. He is nursing a thigh bruise that has kept him on the shelf for most of these playoff games.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Harden and Bruce Brown will be the Brooklyn Nets’ starting backcourt, with Mike James and Landry Shamet as their backups. Brown was elevated to the starting lineup after Irving went down with an ankle injury.

Tyler Johnson and Chris Chiozza will be on standby in case coach Steve Nash needs more guard help against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t had to adjust without Dinwiddie since he has been out for several months now. Expect Nash to tighten his rotation further, as he did in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Durant #7 drives past P.J. Tucker #17

Even though Durant schooled him repeatedly in Game 5, P.J. Tucker will likely remain in the starting lineup in place of DiVincenzo. However, don’t be surprised if Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tries a different strategy by letting Giannis Antetokounmpo have a shot at guarding the Brooklyn Nets star. If this is the case, we might see Bryn Forbes or Pat Connaughton get a chance to start.

Khris Middleton has been the starter at shooting guard since DiVincenzo went down, but things could easily change depending on how the coaches feel about giving the Brooklyn Nets a different look.

Nwora has made sporadic appearances but isn’t a regular rotation player. His absence shouldn’t cause a stir for Budenholzer.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets:

Point Guard - James Harden l Shooting Guard - Bruce Brown l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - Blake Griffin

Milwaukee Bucks:

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton l Small Forward - P.J. Tucker l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

