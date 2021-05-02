Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 2nd, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks in a marquee 2020-21 NBA matchup at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday. The two Eastern Conference heavyweights will face off in a two-game mini-series, with the next game scheduled for Tuesday.

In the previous game between the two teams, the Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-123.

The Brooklyn Nets head into this game off a 109-128 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Kyrie Irving led the team with 28 points in the absence of Kevin Durant, who was rested for the game. Steve Nash's men weren't as effective at the offensive end, shooting just 42.1% from the field, as their four-game winning run came to an end.

The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, beat the Chicago Bulls 108-98 in their last game, despite the absence of their talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed out because of an ankle sprain. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez scored 22 points apiece, while four other Milwaukee Bucks players scored in double digits.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks - Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets haven't mentioned any other player apart from James Harden, Chris Chiozza and Spencer Dinwiddie in their injury report for this game.

Advertisement

Harden (hamstring) is expected to return by May 11th, while Chiozza (hand) could remain sidelined till May 16th. Dinwiddie is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmp could play this game.

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) as probable for this game, but Axel Toupane (oblique) is ruled out.

The Bucks just announced Giannis Antetokounmpo (right ankle sprain) as probable for Sunday’s game against Brooklyn. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 1, 2021

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Lineup

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will likely field a stronger starting lineup for this game.

Kyrie Irving, Landry Shamet and Joe Harris are likely to retain their places in the lineup, while Kevin Durant and DeAndre Joran could replace Jeff Green and Blake Griffin.

Griffin, Nicolas Claxton and Mike James will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Bucks will likely make a minor change to their lineup from the last game. They could opt to play Giannis Antetokounmpo, which would see Bobby Portis start from the bench.

The likes of Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are likely to make the starting five against the Brooklyn Nets for this game. Meanwhile, the likes of Portis, Pat Connaughton and PJ Tucker are likely to play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - DeAndre Jordan.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.