Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets are looking for payback against the Milwaukee Bucks when they meet for the second straight time at Fiserv Forum. The two teams will renew their hostilities on Tuesday after an exciting shootout two days earlier.

Giannis Antetokounmpo outdueled Kevin Durant in the Milwaukee Bucks' 117-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 49 points, while Durant was the high-point man for the losing team. It was a battle between two teams with 2021 title aspirations, and the game had serious implications in the standings and seedings for the playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets (43-22) are 2.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks (40-24), but the latter could be a game closer if they win against the former on Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo today:



49 PTS

8 REB

4 AST

3 BLK

58 FG%

4 3PM#FearTheDeer



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/g3KsXogyHS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 2, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 drives to the basket during the third quarter of their game

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have three players on their injury report.

James Harden will miss a 15th straight game due to a hamstring injury. He suffered a setback during rehab on April 19 and is out indefinitely. He could miss the rest of the regular season but could make a return during the playoffs.

The Nets are 27-7 with James Harden since the trade.



9-9 without him. pic.twitter.com/K4r49RSwrJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 3, 2021

Backup point guard Chris Chiozza will miss the Bucks game after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand. The prognosis isn’t good as Chiozza might miss most, if not all, of the remaining games of the regular season.

Spencer Dinwiddie wants to return despite undergoing surgery earlier in the season to repair a partially torn right ACL. However, the Nets will decide whether that’s at all possible, considering that this kind of injury usually takes a player out for the entire season.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks also have three players listed on their injury report.

Jeff Teague will miss Tuesday’s match due to a strained abdominal muscle. The injury occurred during Sunday’s game versus the Brooklyn Nets and will sideline him until further notice.

Bobby Portis #9 dribbles past Robin Lopez #15 of the Washington Wizards during the first half

Bobby Portis, a key player in the Bucks rotation, has been listed as probable for the Bucks' second meeting with the Nets. Portis missed one game because of a stomach illness but should be ready for Tuesday’s rematch.

Axel Toupane is nursing a strained right oblique and will miss a 13th straight game. His absence won’t affect the team’s rotation since he doesn’t get much playing time.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Against the Bucks, Kyrie Irving will take up Harden’s vacated point guard position. Joe Harris will remain as the starting shooting guard, with Landry Shamet and Bruce Brown waiting in the wings as backup guards.

Mike James saw a few minutes on Sunday and could play once again to add depth at point guard.

Milwaukee Bucks

Teague’s absence should open up more minutes for Pat Connaughton. Rookie Sam Merrill could also get some time on the court on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets:

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard - Joe Harris l Small Forward - Kevin Durant l Power Forward - Jeff Green l Center - DeAndre Jordan

Milwaukee Bucks:

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Bobby Portis l Center - Brook Lopez

