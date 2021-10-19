Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks will once again meet in a meaningful NBA game after their electrifying Game 7 battle in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season.

To add a layer of intrigue to this budding rivalry, the Nets will get to see Giannis Antetokounmpo and company raise their championship banner and receive their championship rings before tip-off.

Lily Zhao @LilySZhao Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking forward to getting his championship ring tomorrow night. Said all he wants is for it to be bigger than his brother Kostas’ ring with the Lakers, which Giannis said is the size of an AirPod case. #Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking forward to getting his championship ring tomorrow night. Said all he wants is for it to be bigger than his brother Kostas’ ring with the Lakers, which Giannis said is the size of an AirPod case. #Bucks https://t.co/RiSHh9TpHQ

The front and center of the Brooklyn Nets' incoming season is the Kyrie Irving drama. Steve Nash, however, is just looking to get things going and see how his team's chemistry has improved after bringing back the majority of the franchise's main players.

A hobbled James Harden and vintage Kevin Durant almost won the series for the Brooklyn Nets last season. Provided both of them remain healthy, they are the favorites to win the East this time around.

The Milwaukee Bucks had a quiet off-season after the blockbuster trade that landed them All-Star guard Jrue Holiday. Shooting seems to be the main theme with the new acquisitions to open up the game for Giannis.

Grayson Allen shot close to 40% 3FG last season, while Rodney Hood has averaged 36.7 3FG in his career. New backup point guard and returning Buck George Hill led the lead in trifectas the last time he played for Mike Budenholzer. Semi Ojeleye will reprise PJ Tucker's role as a hard-nosed and scrappy defender.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kyrie Irving is not traveling with the Brooklyn Nets to the Fiserv Forum to play against the Milwaukee Bucks. GM Sean Marks has announced that Irving is ineligible to play unless he becomes a full participant in all team activities.

Minus the former Duke University star, James Harden and Patty Mills will handle playmaking duties for Steve Nash.

Player: Status: Reason: Irving, Kyrie Out Not With Team

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have significant names listed in the official injury report. Rodney Hood, who will likely be Khris Middleton's primary backup, is sidelined with right foot soreness. Bobby Portis has not yet recovered from a left hamstring strain, so he has been ruled out.

Donte DiVincenzo is rehabilitating from a left ankle surgery that sidelined him last season. Former Boston Celtics Semi Ojeleye will have to wait for his debut at a later date as he is declared out with a left calf strain.

Player: Status: Reason: DiVincenzo, Donte Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Reconstruction Surgery Hood, Rodney Out Injury/Illness - Right Foot; Soreness Ojeleye, Semi Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain Portis, Bobby Out Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden and Kevin Durant will be at the forefront of the Brooklyn Net's attack this season

The last time Kevin Durant stepped on the floor with something at stake, he was the all-world talent that almost dragged the hobbled Brooklyn Nets past the Bucks to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. He will be the Nets' power forward.

James Harden will have more of the ball this season without Irving. He'll run the point for the Brooklyn Nets. The shooting guard will be Joe Harris' position.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Reunited teammates James Harden and Kevin Durant are 2 of the 4 players to win 3 consecutive scoring titles since the merger, along with Michael Jordan (2x) and George Gervin.Harden and KD have accounted for 7 of the last 11 scoring titles entering this season. Reunited teammates James Harden and Kevin Durant are 2 of the 4 players to win 3 consecutive scoring titles since the merger, along with Michael Jordan (2x) and George Gervin.Harden and KD have accounted for 7 of the last 11 scoring titles entering this season. https://t.co/Y6ILTrFOoV

Harassing the Bucks' best players will be Bruce Brown Jr. He will play small forward for the Brooklyn Nets.

Black Griffin will reprise the role he successfully played last season for the Nets. He will protect the shaded lane for Steve Nash.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will likely roll out the majority of the starting unit that guided them to the NBA championship. Grayson Allen, who will occupy the shooting guard position, will be the new addition to one of the best starting 5s in the league.

Brook Lopez at center and Giannis Antetokounmpo at power forward was one of the rare two-big lineups that worked very well last season. Antetokounmpo's versatility allows Budenholzer to be creative with his rotations.

Khris Middleton, fresh off a gold medal campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, will be at the Milwaukee Bucks' starting small forward position. Quarterbacking the team will be All-Star and defensive menace Jrue Holiday.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard – James Harden | Shooting Guard – Joe Harris | Small Forward – Bruce Brown Jr. | Power Forward – Kevin Durant | Center – Blake Griffin

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard – Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard – Grayson Allen | Small Forward – Khris Middleton | Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center – Brook Lopez

