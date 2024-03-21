Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21, 2024

The slumping Brooklyn Nets travel to Wisconsin to square off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Brooklyn, which lost the season series, can prevent a shutout by pulling off an upset. The Nets will likely find it tough to get the job done, as they will be without two key players, while Nic Claxton’s status is iffy.

The Bucks are less than 24 hours removed from a close 122-119 loss to the Boston Celtics. Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, they battled back from a 21-point deficit to nearly pull the rug from under the highly favored Cs. Milwaukee will hope that it gets its two-time MVP when they host the Nets.

Brooklyn opens another long road trip with a matchup against the Bucks. Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroder will try to prevent a rout against the powerhouse Eastern Conference team.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Fiserv Forum will host the showdown between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. YES and Bally Sports WI will cover the game locally. Streaming the same is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nets (+325) vs. Bucks (-425)

Spread: Nets (+9.0) vs. Bucks (-9.0)

Total (O/U): Nets (o222.5 -110) vs. Bucks (u225.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game preview

The Brooklyn Nets (26-43) can still mathematically catch up with the Atlanta Hawks (30-38) for the final play-in tournament ticket.

To cut Atlanta’s 4.5-game advantage, the Nets better start stringing together wins in a hurry and hope that the Hawks falter. They can start with another battle against the Bucks, who could still be without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“The Greek Freak” ran rings around Brooklyn in their first two meetings. If he's unavailable, Brooklyn will have a puncher’s chance of pulling off an upset.

The Milwaukee Bucks pushed the Boston Celtics to the limit without their franchise cornerstone. Against a struggling team, they better not get complacent and overlook their visitors.

Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis are more than enough to lead the team and hold the fort if Antetokounmpo is inactive.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Trendon Watford, SF - Mikal Bridges, C - Day’Ron Sharpe, PG - Dennis Schroder and SG - Cam Thomas will open the game for the Brooklyn Nets.

With an injury-affected roster, interim coach Kevin Ollie has been flexible with his substitutions. Cam Johnson could come in early if Watford struggles. He will likely rotate his players based on how they are performing.

PF - Jae Crowder, C - Brook Lopez, SF - Khris Middleton, SG - Malik Beasley and PG - Damian Lillard will start for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bobby Portis, who had an impressive game versus the Boston Celtics, will likely come in first to take out Crowder. Pat Connaughton could also see action early, as the Bucks have been very careful with Middleton’s minutes and usage.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a 30.5 over/under points prop on Thursday versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Before resting a tender hamstring, Antetokounmpo was on fire, averaging 30.6 PPG on 58.2% shooting in five games. The well-rested forward will likely have a big scoring night against Brooklyn’s decimated lineup and get over his points prop.

Cam Thomas gets a 22.5 over/under points prop against the Milwaukee Bucks. He has been overlooked this month despite averaging 25.6 PPG on 46.9% shooting, including 37.5% from deep.

Milwaukee might be playing with heavier legs than usual, as it will be suiting up less than 24 hours after losing to Boston. Thomas could take advantage of the scheduling and get over his points prop.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets have had trouble putting up points. They will likely run into the same trouble on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is cleared to play, he will only add to the visitors’ misery at both ends of the floor. With or without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks could roll to another win and beat the spread in dispatching the Nets.