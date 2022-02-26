Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - February 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns in Saturday's marquee 2021-22 NBA game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Nets have continued to struggle in the absence of Kevin Durant, having lost 13 of their last 15 games. They are coming off back-to-back losses, and were beaten 106-129 by the Boston Celtics in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have lost three of their last four games. The defending champions were beaten 120-123 by the Philadelphia 76ers, in their most recent match.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 26; 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, February 27; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets bench hasn't had the kind of impact the team hoped for in the absence of stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Irving will return to the lineup after a two-game absence, as he is only eligible to play road games due to his COVID-19 vaccination stance.

The Nets do not have a reliable scorer aside from Irving, except Seth Curry at the moment. Curry tried to lead the charge for the team in their loss against the Celtics, scoring 22 points on 10 of 19 shooting, but it wasn't enough on the night Brooklyn made only seven threes, while shooting at 41.7% from the field.

The Brooklyn Nets' defense did not click either, allowing the Cs to make 54.1% of their shots from the floor, including 17 three-pointers. Irving's return should help the team offensively, but at the defensive end, every player will have to contribute if the Nets are to upset against the defending champions.

Key Player - Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond could have a significant role to play for the Brooklyn Nets against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He is likely to have a busy night against the likes of Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the paint. The Nets don't have many players that can be as effective on the boards as Drummond. So he will need to be solid, especially in defense, to help his team against the Bucks.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Seth Curry | F - Bruce Brown | F - Joe Johnson | C - Andre Drummond.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have fared decently, despite missing key starters at different junctures. Giannis Antetokounmpo's MVP-caliber year has helped them stay afloat to a great extent. The Bucks will also need their other stars to step up if they are to continue producing consistent results.

In their last game, Jrue Holiday played an exceptional cameo, tallying 24 points on eight-of-15 shooting from the floor. However, Khris Middleton had an underwhelming night, scoring only 19 points on six-of-20 shooting. The Bucks ended up losing by three points, despite Antetokounmpo's 32-point, 11-rebound outing.

The Milwaukee Bucks also had only ten bench points, as they missed the services of the injured Pat Connaughton and George Hill. Grayson Allen was also missing from the starting lineup due to injury.

Allen's return could prove to be helpful, while the Bucks will also hope for impactful performances from new signings DeAndre Bembry and Jevon Carter.

Key Player - Jrue Holiday

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers

Jrue Holiday is one of the most consistent perimeter defenders in the NBA right now.

The former Pelicans guard gives the Milwaukee Bucks a dynamic edge in offense if he gets going. So they will hope for him to have another efficient night at both ends of the floor.

Holiday will also have to take up the responsibility of limiting Kyrie Irving's threat, as he could lead the Brooklyn Nets' charge offensively.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

Nets vs Bucks Match Prediction

The game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks would've likely been a close encounter if both teams had healthy rosters.

The Nets appear to be more depleted at the moment, which could swing the clash in favor of the defending champions. The Bucks also have homecourt advantage, making them the favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch Nets vs Bucks?

ABC will nationally televise the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. Local coverage will be provided by YES Network and Bally Sports Wisconsin. Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

