Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - June 10th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets have cruised to two straight victories in the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Milwaukee Bucks and lead the series 2-0.

Although James Harden is out with an injury for the time being, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have led the Brooklyn Nets to comfortable wins over a team that was expected to be title contenders.

The Milwaukee Bucks have seen poor shooting performances from the likes of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. They shot at less than 30% from the 3-point line in the last game and were not allowed too many easy buckets. The Bucks were exploited in transition as poor ball movement and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw shooting struggles condemned them to back-to-back losses.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks | Game 3, 2020-21 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Thursday, June 10th; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, June 11th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The ease with which the Brooklyn Nets have gone past the Bucks in the past two meetings has been highly impressive. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are both in prolific form and were toying with defenders in Game 2. James Harden is out with an injury, but is expected to play a role in the upcoming games.

Through two games, the Nets are putting the brakes on one of the NBA’s best offenses. 🔒 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 8, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets have demoted DeAndre Jordan to the bench and Blake Griffin to the starting center position. They exploited Brook Lopez’s tendency to drop deep, with their star players finding the likes of Joe Harris and Landry Shamet for easy 3-pointers. The Nets had an overall shooting efficiency of 52% and made exactly half of their 42 three-point attempts.

Key Player – Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been in dominant form and has produced 61 points in two games so far. He had a double-double with 10 rebounds and 29 points in Game 1 and converted 12 of his 18 field goal attempts in the second fixture.

Coach Steve Nash has found the right combination to make use of the Nets’ offensive threats, with Durant currently thriving alongside Joe Harris at the PF position.

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Game Two Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Matt James | Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving | Small Forward - Joe Harris | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks need massive improvement on both ends of the court to challenge the Brooklyn Nets in the next games. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have looked ordinary, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has not found much room to maneuver against the Nets defense.

The Milwaukee Bucks need more from Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks have stuck to a big center in Lopez and are being dominated inside the paint due to expert ball movement and speed during transitions. Both Irving and Durant have looked unstoppable, and a change in personnel might be on the cards for Mike Budenholzer’s team for Game 3.

Key Player – Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Brooklyn Nets have exposed Giannis to multiple interior defenders thereby making it difficult for him to effectively attack the paint. Other stars have been poor with their shooting, while Giannis himself has been some way off his best.

In two games, he has converted just 2 of his 10 free throws and is being left with too much to do. The Milwaukee Bucks first need to figure out how to stop the Nets defensively, and hope that their stars respond with better offensive performances in the coming matchups.

“We gotta take care of business. Take it one game at a time.”



🎙 @MotorolaUS | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ryef9NqMvI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 8, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton | Small Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Brook Lopez.

Nets vs Bucks Prediction

There is not much to suggest that the Milwaukee Bucks will respond on their home turf to take Game 3. The Nets will be counting on Harden’s availability despite the fact that Durant and Irving are in riveting form and have been able to help their team to easy victories so far The Brooklyn Nets are the clear favorites to win Game 3 as well.

Where to Watch Nets vs Bucks

The live telecast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets game will be available on ESPN. The NBA League Pass is another option fans will have on hand to catch this enticing encounter.

