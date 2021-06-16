Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - June 17th, 2021 | Game 6, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets caught fire in Game 5 and downed the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. had a 17-point lead but blew it down the stretch and now they have a chance to keep their season alive at home in Game 6.

"He's the best player in the world right now."



Giannis on KD and his insane Game 5 performance.



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/PB4IflH42j — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 16, 2021

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks | Game 6, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Thursday, June 17th, 2021; 8:30 PM ET (June 18th, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks face their biggest game of the season in Game 6. They face elimination for the first time in the 2021 NBA playoffs and now must do whatever is necessary to stop the Brooklyn Nets. The Milwaukee Bucks took control of the game in the first half and held a 17-point lead at one point in the game but collapsed in the second half. They reverted to isolation offense and swayed away from the ball movement that had given them success earlier.

The Milwaukee Bucks also didn't shoot the ball particularly well down the stretch. They shot 42% from the field in the fourth quarter, including just 16% from three-point range and combined for 21 as a team. Meanwhile, the Nets shot 62% in the fourth period and Durant went for 20 just by himself.

Khris Middleton dropped 25, Jrue Holiday had 19 and Brook Lopez contributed 15 points. Even though PJ Tucker went scoreless in the game, his duties were mainly defensive. Moreover, their best three-point shooter, Bryn Forbes just got one shot attempt from beyond the arc in the entire game.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

Although the Milwaukee Bucks lost, it wasn't because of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He fumbled the ball in the final seconds, which would have tied the game, but his overall production was excellent. Antetokounmpo dropped 34 points on 14-22 shooting from the floor and made 2-of-4 three-pointers. He was also not particularly bad from the charity stripe as he made four of his seven free throw attempts.

However, the 2020 DPOY needs to take a stand against Kevin Durant to stop him from going off in Game 6. Giannis at 6-foot-11 did not guard a scorching-hot Kevin Durant for any part of the game, and he faced major criticism for that. Coach Budenholzer had no answers for KD and the fans demanded to see Antetokounmpo, a first-team All-Defense member, guard Durant. Giannis has now said he will do so in Game 6.

CJ wants to see Giannis guard KD. 😯 Giannis said he wants to "take on the challenge" in Game 6. pic.twitter.com/mQecJN0cfy — ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2021

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets were saved by Kevin Durant and Jeff Green's exploits in Game 5. The two players were the only players making buckets at the start of the game while the rest of the team was cold from the floor. Jeff Green contributed with 27 points off the bench and made 8-of-11 shots, including a remarkable 7-of-8 three-pointers. However, the focus is on the absolutely negligible performances from James Harden and Joe Harris. Harden was 1-of-10 from the field and missed all eight of his three-point attempts while Joe Harris was 2-11 from the field. Both players had just five points each at the end of the night.

Jeff Green is playing for his 11th NBA team ... but he has never been more valuable than he was tonight, becoming KD's wing man with 27 points and 7-8 threes. Harden was a liability. Jeff Green was a godsend. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 16, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets have to close the series out in Game 6. Even if Harden and Harris contribute just slightly more than they did in Game 5, the Nets will have a stronger chance of sending the Milwaukee Bucks home.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets

With Kyrie Irving missing and James Harden practically a no-show, Kevin Durant put the team on his back and put on a performance for the ages. He dropped 49 points on a ridiculous efficiency of 16-23 (69%) and made four of his nine three-point attempts. He also had 17 rebounds and 10 assists while being active on the defensive end with three steals and two blocks. No player in NBA history has ever had a 45+ points, 15+ rebounds and 10+ assists game in the playoffs until KD and it was arguably one of his best performances ever.

On a night the Nets needed Kevin Durant desperately, he responded historically.



KD reminded everyone why he’s one of the two best players in the world when healthy, if not worthy of the top spot.



✍️ @Alex__Schiffer https://t.co/Xpp43UrUs9 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) June 16, 2021

Predicted Starting 5's

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton | Small Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Brook Lopez.

Nets vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks still have an edge over the Brooklyn Nets to take Game 6. The game is on their home floor at Fiserv Forum and the Nets are still missing Kyrie Irving. Moreover, one cannot expect Kevin Durant to have a historic performance every night. James Harden is still bothered by his hamstring injury and will need to step up big time in Game 6.

The Milwaukee Bucks are slight favorites to win the game, but given how this series has been a rollercoaster ride, one cannot rule out any possibility.

Where to watch the Nets vs Bucks game?

The Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN. Fans can also watch the match on local channels such as Bally Sports Wisconsin and YES Network. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass for fans around the world.

Also Read: Which team has the best backcourt in the NBA right now? We take a look at the top 5

Edited by Arnav Kholkar