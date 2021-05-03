Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - May 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets lost the first of their NBA double-header against the Milwaukee Bucks and will be gearing up for their second match on Tuesday. The Brooklyn Nets were beaten by the Milwaukee Bucks the last time around as Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 49 points and 8 rebounds. He also was able to outdo former NBA MVP Kevin Durant, who finished with 42 points and 10 rebounds.

Giannis attempted eight 3-point shots and got four of them on target, while Khris Middleton also finished with a double-double. Kyrie Irving did not have the best of shooting nights and shot at less than 39% overall. The Brooklyn Nets saw multiple players return to the lineup for their last game, although James Harden is still missing with an injury. Landry Shamet was impressive off the bench, while Blake Griffin also produced 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 4th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, May 5th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets will be reeling from a close loss to the Bucks last time around. Fortunately for the team, they still hold a comprehensive lead over the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are in decent form, while DeAndre Jordan, Landry Shamet and Bruce Brown have only recently returned from injury layoffs.

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden is expected to return well in time for the playoffs and is currently joined by Chris Chiozza and Spencer Dinwiddie on the injury list. DeAndre Jordan produced 10 points and 11 rebounds in the Nets' last game and should be the starting center for the second game running.

Key Player – Kevin Durant

Durant has been in commanding form and was at his very best against the Milwaukee Bucks in their last encounter. He got 7 of his 13 3-points attempts on target and has produced exactly 42 points in each of his last two appearances in the NBA. The rest of the roster did not do well in converting their shots as both Joe Harris and Jeff Green had bad shooting nights. The Brooklyn Nets have now lost two games on the trot and will be looking for a change in fortunes to launch their bid for the number 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard – Joe Harris | Small Forward - Jeff Green | Power Forward – Kevin Durant | Center – DeAndre Jordan

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Giannis had an extraordinary night on both ends of the court and was well-supported by the likes of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Brook Lopez also started the last game and did a considerable job defensively, finishing with 6 rebounds, 5 blocks and 1 steal.

Jrue Holiday was in top form for the Milwaukee Bucks in the last match.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in top form and will be looking at an easier set of fixtures after the match against the Nets. The Milwaukee Bucks have a good chance of getting an even higher playoff seed and have been highly efficient on both ends of the court. Their “big 3” includes two-way players capable of producing a high defensive impact as well.

Key Player – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis was the most efficient and prolific player on the Milwaukee Bucks roster last time and missed out on a 50-point performance by a single point. He also took a whopping eight 3-point attempts, his highest this season. He converted four of his eight shots.

While he is currently not a frontrunner for his 3rd MVP award, Giannis remains extremely valuable to the team's chances. The Milwaukee Bucks appear to have switched gears at just the right time of the season and will be looking to Giannis to lead them to a potential title this year.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Bryn Forbes | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez.

Nets vs Bucks Match Prediction

Both teams had injury concerns in their last encounter and the Brooklyn Nets ended up losing despite the presence of Kevin Durant. This time around, the Milwaukee Bucks are at full strength and will be buoyed by their performance in the first match.

The Brooklyn Nets will be looking for quick revenge and are perfectly capable of achieving the same. However, James Harden's absence suggests they will start the match as second-favorites again. Regardless of the result, the match has all the ingredients to be a cracker.

Where to watch Nets vs Bucks game?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be locally televised on the YES2 Network and nationally broadcast on ABC. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.