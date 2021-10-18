Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - October 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets and defending champions Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns in an enticing matchup on Tuesday at the Fiserv Forum to kickstart the 2021-22 NBA season

The Nets will be eager to exact revenge on the Bucks, who beat them in an enthralling seven-game series in the Eastern Conference semis in the 2021 playoffs.

Giannis Antekounmpo and co. won't shy away from the challenge, though. So fans can expect an intense game between the top two championship favorites from the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 19th; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, October 20th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

James Harden (#13) high-fives Joe Harris (#12) of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a decent preseason, winning three of their four matches. All their players played significant minutes as they ended their preparations for the new season.

The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving, though. The point guard's refusal to get vaccinated has dominated the headlines of late. That means Irving won't be allowed to play Brooklyn's home games. The Nets' brass had no option but to disallow their All-Star guard from participating in team practices or games he is eligible to play until he gets vaccinated.

Nevertheless, the Brooklyn Nets have a stacked roster led by two former MVPs, Kevin Durant and James Harden. They also retained the services of the likes of Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown Jr. and LaMarcus Aldridge, who came out of retirement this offseason. So despite Irving's absence, Steve Nash's men will continue to be the oddsmakers' favorites to win the title.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant ended the 2020-21 campaign on a high note, with his stellar showings in the postseason. He entered the offseason healthy, and is all set to help the Brooklyn Nets go all the way this time.

Durant is one of the favorites to win the NBA MVP award this season. So he will hope to provide an early reminder of his credentials during the Nets' opening night game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Durant's duel against Giannis Antetokounmpo could be key in the outcome of the game.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden; G - Joe Harris; F - Bruce Brown Jr.; F - Kevin Durant; C - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

2021 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Milwaukee Bucks are motivated to prove their critics wrong by successfully defending their title this season. Not many favor them to emerge victorious in the Eastern Conference, though.

Nevertheless, they still have one of the best teams in the NBA, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. All three players were in great form during the preseason. The Bucks made some significant changes to their bench. They will be without the services of veteran PJ Tucker and sharpshooter Bryn Forbes, who left the team in free agency.

The Milwaukee Bucks replaced them with the likes of Grayson Allen, Rodney Hood and George Hill. All three players have a fair amount of experience in the league. So Mike Budenholzer's men will fancy their chances of repeating their successful run this year.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo displayed mid-season form during the Milwaukee Bucks' last two preseason games. He recorded back-to-back 20-point games, allaying concerns about the knee injury he sustained during the 2021 playoffs.

Antetokounmpo will have to lead by example once again to help the Bucks go all the way this season. A strong showing in the first game of the regular season against a direct rival like the Brooklyn Nets would be a great start.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Giannis really pulled up to start this game. 🔥 Giannis really pulled up to start this game. 🔥 https://t.co/k8TYlzBB30

The reigning Finals MVP will likely guard Nets' talisman Kevin Durant for most of the game. That duel, as mentioned earlier, could be key in the eventual outcome of the game. If Antetokounmpo limits Durant's threat, the Bucks will have a decent chance of winning the game.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday; G - Grayson Allen; F - Khris Middleton; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Brook Lopez.

Nets vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks boast tremendous firepower in their ranks. That makes it difficult to predict the outcome of this game. The Bucks have homecourt advantage, though, so they have a slightly better chance than the Nets to win this game.

Nevertheless, if the Nets get off to a good start on Tuesday, things may get tricky for Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.

Where to watch Nets vs Bucks?

The opening night clash of the 2021-22 NBA season between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks will be televised nationally on TNT and locally on YES Network and Bally Sports Wisconsin. Fans can catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

