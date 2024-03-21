Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 21 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are up 2-0 against the Nets in their season series. They have a solid chance to extend that streak at home. Milwaukee has looked solid after the All-Star break.

It lost 122-119 against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't playing. The Bucks trailed by 21 points but made it a close game down the stretch. They are 9-4 since the All-Star weekend.

Meanwhile, the Nets are on another slide, losing seven of their last nine games. They are leaning towards missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets injury report for Mar. 21

The Nets have eight players on their injury report. Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney are questionable. Claxton is dealing with an illness, while Clowney's status is undecided over his G League assignment.

Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Ben Simmons (back) and Dariq Whitehead (shin) are out with injuries.

Jacob Gilyard, Keon Johnson and Jaylen Martin are on G League duties.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Mar. 21

The Bucks only had Giannis Antetokounmpo out in Wednesday's contest against the Celtics. He is dealing with a hamstring injury. He will be questionable to play against the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 21

The Nets could start Dennis Schroder, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton. If Claxton (questionable) doesn't play, Day'Ron Sharpe will likely replace him at the center position.

Dennis Smith Jr., Lonnie Walker IV, Jalen Wilson and Trendon Watford could play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guard Dennis Schroder Dennis Smith Jr. Shooting guards Cam Thomas Lonnie Walker IV Small forwards Mikal Bridges Jalen Wilson Power forwards Cam Johnson Trendon Watford Keita Bates-Diop Centers Nicolas Claxton Day'Ron Sharpe

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 21

The Bucks could start Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Jae Crowder could replace Giannis (questionable) if the latter doesn't play.

Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and Patrick Beverley could play key minutes off the bench.

Point guards Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley AJ Green Shooting guards Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton Andre Jackson Jr. Small forwards Khris Middleton Jae Crowder MarJon Beauchamp Power forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo Danilo Gallinari Thanasis Antetokounmpo Centers Brook Lopez Bobby Portis

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks key matchups

The Bucks are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Nets. However, Brooklyn can use a few matchups to give itself a decent shot at making things difficult for Milwaukee.

Using Dennis Schroder against Damian Lillard could be a solid matchup. Schroder is known for his defensive versatility and could be the primary option to guard the Bucks star.

He can navigate through screens well while being disruptive as an on-ball defender. Lillard's usage rate going up under Doc Rivers has allowed the Bucks to be successful, so if Schroder can do a solid job, it will help the Nets immensely.

The other matchup is between Mikal Bridges and Khris Middleton. The latter can take over games for the Bucks if either of his co-stars struggle.

Bridges hasn't been able to impact the game on offense, but he remains one of the league's elite on the defensive end. Ensuring Middleton doesn't get going can increase the Nets' chances of making this a close one.