Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets, who have been thoroughly impressive since the NBA All-Star break, will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets have lost two out of their last four games, losing to an injury-depleted LA Lakers in their last outing. James Harden’s recent injury has led to their recent slump, despite Kevin Durant recently making his return. Durant was the best Brooklyn Nets player against the Lakers, contributing 22 points and seven rebounds.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, meanwhile, are in the middle of a difficult run of fixtures and are effectively out of playoff reckoning. Nevertheless, they produced an impressive victory over the new-look Chicago Bulls in their last outing, riding on 27-point performances from their two stars, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had injury troubles throughout the campaign, losing Malik Beasley for more than a month recently.

RECAP 📝 The Lakers snap the Nets' home win streak at 9 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 11, 2021

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Update

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets’ biggest concern will be James Harden's injury. He has been in scary form and has contributed at the defensive side of the court as well. Harden’s recent performances have made him a late contender for the MVP award.

KEVIN DURANT WITH AUTHORITY 🔨 pic.twitter.com/G19SoPS92o — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

The Brooklyn Nets will hope that all their major stars can keep up their health till the end of the season, with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving looking in decent touch in recent matches.

Joe Harris is also averaging close to 15 points but had a rare off-night from the 3-point zone against the Lakers.

However, Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the Minnesota Timberwolves game because of injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell and KAT have been immense for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, the injury to Malik Beasley couldn't have come at a more inopportune moment. Out of postseason reckoning, the Minnesota Timberwolves are 15th in the Eastern Conference, with a dismal 13-40 record on the season.

The only positives for the Minnesota Timberwolves have been the form of Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, but have both missed many games due to injury. Moreover, Anthony Edwards has proven himself as a reliable scorer and is a strong contender for the Rookie of the Year award.

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are expected to start for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets have multiple injury concerns for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kevin Durant is expected to register his second consecutive start, with Blake Griffin, Jeff Green and Bruce Brown Jr. expected to step up for the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Meanwhile, Joe Harris will look to put behind a poor night against the LA Lakers.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have only Malik Beasley’s absence to contend with for this game and have all of their stars available.

D’Angelo Russell should be fit enough to start alongside the ever-impressive Anthony Edwards, with Ricky Rubio taking up a bench spot again.

KAT will again be expected to line up at center, with the likes of Josh Okogie and Jaden McDaniels taking up the forward positions. Meanwhile, Naz Reid could come off the bench once again and continue his impressive performances this campaign.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

Point Guard – D’Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard – Anthony Edwards | Small Forward – Josh Okogie | Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - James Harden | Small Forward - Kevin Durant | Power Forward - Joe Harris | Center - DeAndre Jordan.