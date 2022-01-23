Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

NBA and Eastern Conference powerhouse the Brooklyn Nets are set to travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a clash that is being billed as the East against the West.
The Nets are coming into this game with a 29-16 record that sees them sit at the summit of the Eastern Conference standings as they look to pull away from their nearest rivals like the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. They have won two straight games and have lost only four of their last 10 games. Brooklyn has won 17 games on the road from 22 games and far more likely to drop games at home as their home record hovers around the 0.500 mark.
Meanwhile, Minnesota are having consistency issues this season as the team finds themselves the ninth seed in the Western Conference standings with a record that reads 22 wins and 23 losses. Like the Nets, the Timberwolves have won six of their last 10 games coming into this matchup. They are 12-10 at home this season and are less than four games behind fifth seed the Dallas Mavericks in the West.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
Brooklyn are coming into this game without the service of Kevin Durant as their talisman is set to be sidelined for a couple of weeks due to a knee injury. He joins long-term absentee Joe Harris on the sidelines. Other than that, Nic Claxton and Paul Millsap are the absentees as the former is struggling with hamstring issues while the latter is being moved by the team.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
Unlike the Nets, the Timberwolves have almost all their players fit for this matchup barring Jordan McLaughlin, who is questionable for this game due to conditioning. Patrick Beverley is also being monitored on a day-to-day basis and could miss this game.
Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn will have James Harden and Patty Mills take care of the backcourt in this game while the frontcourt will be manned by Bruce Brown and Kessler Edwards. The center will be LaMarcus Aldridge.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves will see Jaylen Nowell and D'Angelo Russell man the backcourt if Patrick Beverley misses out, while the forwards in this lineup will be Anthony Edwards and Jared Vanderbilt. Karl-Anthony Towns will start as the center.
Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s
Brooklyn Nets
Point Guard - James Harden; Shooting Guard - Patty Mills; Small Forward - Bruce Brown; Power Forward - Kessler Edwards; Center - LaMarcus Aldridge.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Point Guard: Jaylen Nowell; Shooting Guard: D'Angelo Russell; Small Forward: Anthony Edwards; Power Forward: Jarred Vanderbilt; Center: Karl-Anthony Towns.
