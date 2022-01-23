Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

NBA and Eastern Conference powerhouse the Brooklyn Nets are set to travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a clash that is being billed as the East against the West.

The Nets are coming into this game with a 29-16 record that sees them sit at the summit of the Eastern Conference standings as they look to pull away from their nearest rivals like the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. They have won two straight games and have lost only four of their last 10 games. Brooklyn has won 17 games on the road from 22 games and far more likely to drop games at home as their home record hovers around the 0.500 mark.

Meanwhile, Minnesota are having consistency issues this season as the team finds themselves the ninth seed in the Western Conference standings with a record that reads 22 wins and 23 losses. Like the Nets, the Timberwolves have won six of their last 10 games coming into this matchup. They are 12-10 at home this season and are less than four games behind fifth seed the Dallas Mavericks in the West.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

James Harden against the Washington Wizards

Brooklyn are coming into this game without the service of Kevin Durant as their talisman is set to be sidelined for a couple of weeks due to a knee injury. He joins long-term absentee Joe Harris on the sidelines. Other than that, Nic Claxton and Paul Millsap are the absentees as the former is struggling with hamstring issues while the latter is being moved by the team.

Players Status Reason Kevin Durant Out Knee Nic Claxton Out Hamstring Kyrie Irving Out Unavailable Joe Harris Out Ankle

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaylen Nowell

Unlike the Nets, the Timberwolves have almost all their players fit for this matchup barring Jordan McLaughlin, who is questionable for this game due to conditioning. Patrick Beverley is also being monitored on a day-to-day basis and could miss this game.

Players Status Reason Jordan McLaughlin Questionable Conditioning Patrick Beverley Questionable Ankle

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn will have James Harden and Patty Mills take care of the backcourt in this game while the frontcourt will be manned by Bruce Brown and Kessler Edwards. The center will be LaMarcus Aldridge.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves will see Jaylen Nowell and D'Angelo Russell man the backcourt if Patrick Beverley misses out, while the forwards in this lineup will be Anthony Edwards and Jared Vanderbilt. Karl-Anthony Towns will start as the center.

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden; Shooting Guard - Patty Mills; Small Forward - Bruce Brown; Power Forward - Kessler Edwards; Center - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard: Jaylen Nowell; Shooting Guard: D'Angelo Russell; Small Forward: Anthony Edwards; Power Forward: Jarred Vanderbilt; Center: Karl-Anthony Towns.

