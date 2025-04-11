  • home icon
  Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Zachary Howell
Modified Apr 11, 2025 13:53 GMT
Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves
Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota TImberwolves will clash on Friday night in a game that is crucial in Minnesota's pursuit of a top six spot in the Western Conference playoff picture. The Timberwolves currently sit in the eighth seed with a 47-33 record, just one game behind the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers because of how tight the standings are in the West.

As the Timberwolves look to complete their season series sweep against the Nets, each team enters the game with different goals for the end of their season. The Timberwolves have won six of their last seven games, including a key win over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. The Nets, however, are focusing on their draft position, losing all but three of their last twelve games.

Friday night's game will be the second between the Timberwolves and Nets since the beginning of April. The Timberwolves cruised to a 15 point win in Brooklyn behind 28 points from Anthony Edwards. Friday night's game will be in Minnesota, and the Timberwolves are heavily favored to complete their sweep.

The Timberwolves have a good chance to make up some ground in the Western Conference standings at the end of the year, matching up with the Nets and the Utah Jazz in their final two regular season games of the year. Among the teams that currently sit in the 4th-8th seeds in the West, the Timberwolves have the easiest finish to their season by far.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 11

Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart

The Brooklyn Nets will start Reece Beekman and Keon Johnson in the backcourt, Ziare Williams and Trenton Watford at the forward spots and Nicolas Claxton at center.

Point guardReece BeekmanTyson EtienneKillian Hayes
Shooting guardKeon JohnsonDariq WhiteheadTyrese Martin
Small forwardZiaire WilliamsMaxwell LewisTosan Evbuomwan
Power forwardTrendon WatfordJalen Wilson
CenterNicolas ClaxtonDrew Timme
Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Minnesota Timberwolves will start Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards in the backcourt, Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle at the forward spot and Rudy Gobert at center.

Point guardMike ConleyDonte DiVincenzoRob Dillingham
Shooting guardAnthony EdwardsNickeil Alexander-WalkerTerrance Shannon Jr.
Small forwardJaden McDanielsJaylen ClarkJosh Minott
Power forwardJulius RandleNaz ReidJoe Ingles
CenterRudy Gobert Luka GarzaLeonard Miller
Zachary Howell

Zachary Howell

Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.

Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.

His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.

When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs.

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

