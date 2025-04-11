Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota TImberwolves will clash on Friday night in a game that is crucial in Minnesota's pursuit of a top six spot in the Western Conference playoff picture. The Timberwolves currently sit in the eighth seed with a 47-33 record, just one game behind the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers because of how tight the standings are in the West.
As the Timberwolves look to complete their season series sweep against the Nets, each team enters the game with different goals for the end of their season. The Timberwolves have won six of their last seven games, including a key win over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. The Nets, however, are focusing on their draft position, losing all but three of their last twelve games.
Friday night's game will be the second between the Timberwolves and Nets since the beginning of April. The Timberwolves cruised to a 15 point win in Brooklyn behind 28 points from Anthony Edwards. Friday night's game will be in Minnesota, and the Timberwolves are heavily favored to complete their sweep.
The Timberwolves have a good chance to make up some ground in the Western Conference standings at the end of the year, matching up with the Nets and the Utah Jazz in their final two regular season games of the year. Among the teams that currently sit in the 4th-8th seeds in the West, the Timberwolves have the easiest finish to their season by far.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 11
Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart
The Brooklyn Nets will start Reece Beekman and Keon Johnson in the backcourt, Ziare Williams and Trenton Watford at the forward spots and Nicolas Claxton at center.
Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart
The Minnesota Timberwolves will start Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards in the backcourt, Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle at the forward spot and Rudy Gobert at center.
