Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 17, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks matchup is one of the 10 games scheduled for Sunday. Brooklyn is off to a 5-8 start and are 10th in the Eastern Conference, while New York is fourth with a 6-6 record.

The two intracity rivals have played each other 215 times in the regular season, with New York holding a narrow 108-107 lead. They met four times last season, as the Knicks swept the series.

The two teams have already clashed once this season. They played Friday in a 2024 Emirates NBA Cup game that New York won 124-122. Jalen Brunson led the winning team with 37 points, while Brooklyn was led by Cam Thomas’ 43 points.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast locally on MSG and YES. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Nets (+375) vs. Knicks (-500)

Spread: Nets (+9.5) vs. Knicks (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o219) vs. Knicks -110 (u219)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks preview

The Nets are firmly in the midst of a rebuild, and their 5-8 start isn’t surprising. While they lost to the Knicks on Friday, they kept it close and even led with seven seconds left on the clock. However, Brunson connected on a clutch 3-pointer to give the home team a victory.

While Brooklyn isn’t expected to contend for a playoff spot this season, it has recorded a few good wins against the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are one of the championship contenders in the East after trading for Karl-Anthony Towns. However, the two are yet to elevate New York’s play, as the team has not yet stitched together a run of more than two wins.

In fact, in 12 games so far, the Knicks have won two straight games just once. This is a concerning stat that Brunson and Co. will try to fix at the earliest.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks betting props

Cam Thomas’ points total is set at 23.5, which is below his season average. Bet on the over here.

Jale Brunson’s point total is set at 26.5. After carrying New York to a clutch win on Friday, he should be riding high on confidence and should have a high-scoring game on Sunday as well.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks prediction

The Knicks are heavily favored to win at home. However, if Friday’s game was any indication, the Nets are not giving up any easy wins this season. While New York should win, it could struggle to cover the spread. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 219 points.

