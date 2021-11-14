Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center in an NBA season 2021-22 game tonight.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 120-112 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, which saw Kevin Durant and James Harden combine for 67 points. The Brooklyn Nets are currently second in the Eastern Conference with a 9-4 record, and they will be looking to tie the Wizards for the best record in the East with a win.

The OKC Thunder, meanwhile, are coming off a 105-103 win against the Sacramento Kings. Despite having an inexperienced roster, they have a 5-6 record and are in the picture for the Play-In tournament.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

NBA 2021-22: Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls

Paul Millsap has been ruled out for personal reasons, while Nicolas Claxton continues to recover from illness. Kyrie Irving remains out due to an internal decision by the Brooklyn Nets considering his vaccination situation.

All other players will be available for selection.

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

OKC Thunder go into tonight's game with the entire squad available for selection.

Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris and Harden are expected to partner in the backcourt with the 2018 MVP set to dictate play from point guard. Durant is the favorite to start at small forward, while Bruce Brown will continue to play the defensive stopper role at power forward. Blake Griffin will start the five for the Brooklyn Nets against the OKC Thunder.

Patty Mills will come off the bench in a sixth-man role, while DeAndre Bembry, LaMarcus Aldridge and Jevon Carter will also split minutes with the starters.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Wrapping up the road trip in OKC! Wrapping up the road trip in OKC! https://t.co/kdNbekQldZ

OKC Thunder

Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will start at shooting guard and point guard respectively. Luguentz Dort has been phenomenal defensively and will start at the small forward position. Darius Bazley will start at power forward, while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will play at 5.

The OKC Thunder play an eleven-man rotation, meaning Ty Jerome, Mike Muscala, and Derrick Favors are all expected to see minutes. Tre Mann, Kenrich Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski will come off the bench as well.

Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Bruce Brown Jr. | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Luguentz Dort | Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Derrick Favors

Edited by Sanjay Rajan