Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - November 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets are in the final game of their six-game road trip as they visit the OKC Thunder at the Paycom Center on Sunday. The Nets are coming off a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Thunder extender their winning streak to four with a win against the Sacramento Kings.

The Nets won their ninth game of the season and seven of their last eight on Friday. They defeated the lowly New Orleans Pelicans 120-112 with James Harden leading the way. The Pelicans had a big rally in the fourth quarter, but Brooklyn's offense was too much.

Meanwhile, the Thunder won their fourth game in a row on Friday. Luguentz Dort made the game-winning play as they defeated the Sacramento Kings 105-103. With the victory, the OKC Thunder improved to 5-6 this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, November 14th, 7:00 PM ET (Monday, November 15th, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets were the favorites to win the NBA championship entering the new season. Despite their slow start, the Nets are finally finding their groove despite the absence of Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant is one of the leading MVP candidates, while James Harden is finally adjusting to the new foul rules implemented this season.

Harden had his first big game of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. He led the team to a 120-112 win with 39 points, five rebounds and 12 assists. Kevin Durant, who scored 28 points, had nothing but praise for his teammate's aggressiveness.

"He was aggressive all night, getting downhill, getting to the free throw line. James did a great job tonight of just controlling the game," Durant said.

Key Player – Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets is possibly the best player in the world right now. Durant showed no signs of his Achilles injury from two seasons ago as he continues to impress this season as one of the MVP favorites.

The former MVP and two-time NBA champion is currently averaging 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. In the win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Durant had 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Nets are going to need a big game from him to end the OKC Thunder's winning streak. It's also a plus for Durant to get the win in front of the Thunder crowd. Durant played eight seasons for the OKC Thunder before joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden; G - Joe Harris; F - Bruce Brown Jr.; F - Kevin Durant; C - Blake Griffin.

OKC Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder.

The OKC Thunder continue their four-game homestand as they host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. The Thunder started the homestand with a 105-103 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Luguentz Dort made the game-winning play as he stole the ball from De'Aaron Fox to score a layup with 1.7 seconds left in the game to give the Thunder the lead. It was another comeback for the OKC Thunder as they erased a 18-point lead. Dort explained what happened in their win to the media after the game.

"I was just trying to stay in front of him. I mean, I didn’t really move my hand that much, he just kind of just lost the ball and I just took it, and then I had to go up strong. I knew there was not that much time left and I had to go and finish," Dort said.

Key Player – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to have an impressive season for the OKC Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is currently averaging 22.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. If he maintains his production midseason, he could be named to his first All-Star selection.

In the win over the Sacramento Kings, Gilgeous-Alexander had another big hand in the comeback. He finished with 22 points, two rebounds and three assists. He led the team in a furious third-quarter run that cut the deficit to single digit entering the fourth quarter.

If the OKC Thunder want another upset win and extend their winning streak to five, Gilgeous-Alexander has to play much better. The Brooklyn Nets are not a slouch team so they cannot afford another to let them build a lead. Even though the Thunder are the comeback kids early in the season, the Nets are just a different team.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; G - Josh Giddey; F - Luguentz Dort; F - Darius Bazley; C - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Nets vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder matchup on Sunday is very intriguing. The Nets have one of the best teams in the NBA, while the Thunder are playing really well in the past two weeks and have homecourt advantage. It might very well be a close game with the Nets likely getting the win and ending the Thunder's four-game winning streak.

Where to watch Nets vs Thunder?

The Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder game will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass. Local fans can watch the game on the YES Network in Brooklyn and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee