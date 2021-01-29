Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

One of the league's most feared offenses travels to face one of its weakest home-court defenses when the Brooklyn Nets meet the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

Both sides have had a positive start to the NBA's sixth week after the Thunder recorded impressive victories on the road in Portland and Phoenix. Returning from their five-game road trip, Oklahoma welcome a Brooklyn Nets trio who could be one of the greatest assembled in league history.

Harden, Irving and Durant combined for a frightening 89 points on Wednesday proving that even with the Nets' leaky defense it won't matter should all three get hot at the other end. The less-experienced Oklahoma City Thunder will require a menacing defensive display if they are to contain the shooting prowess their opponent's possess.

Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Updates

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets new shooting guard James Harden

Besides long-term absentees Nicolas Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie, coach Nash has a fully-fit team to select from for Friday evening's clash in Oklahoma. Dinwiddie was seen recently shooting threes on the Nets' court though still has a long rehabilitation period ahead of him.

As a result of the guard's injury, the Brooklyn Nets were granted a $5.7 million disabled player exemption, with rumors suggesting they will use it to bring in a center that can also bring add defensive solidity such as Andre Drummond.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort scores for Oklahoma in Brooklyn

George Hill was absent for the Thunder in their win over the Phoenix Suns and remains as doubtful for this fixture with a thumb injury. Other than their veteran point guard, Oklahoma also enter this fixture with a near full-strength side.

Only Ty Jerome and Trevor Ariza remain sidelined with forward Josh Hall entering the G-League bubble for Oklahoma's affiliate team.

Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

With this fixture not part of a back-to-back, coach Nash is likely to field the same lineup that played in the Brooklyn Nets overtime win against Atlanta. Joe Harris has flourished since earning a permanent starting spot alongside Kevin Durant in the frontcourt.

Joe Harris drops a career-high 7 threes as the Nets hold off the Heat in Brooklyn 📝 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 24, 2021

Meanwhile, James Harden has been sharing the duties of chief creator with Kyrie Irving, the two combining for 22 assists against the Hawks while big man DeAndre Jordan has been sharing minutes with Jeff Green off the bench.

Oklahoma City Thunder

For coach Daigneault, he will also likely choose the same team that impressed in their win over the Suns and former leader Chris Paul. Theo Maledon has been filling in alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the absence of George Hill, though Thunder fans will be hoping the veteran returns with his superior scoring output.

Luguentz Dort is having a vastly-improved season in the Thunder's frontcourt with fellow 2nd-year forward Darius Bazley. Leading the team at center is veteran Al Horford, who at 34 is still putting in 12 points and 7.5 rebounds a game.

Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Kevin Durant, F Joe Harris, C DeAndre Jordan

Oklahoma City Thunder

G Theo Maledon, G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford