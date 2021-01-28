Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - January 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets' gargantuan offense will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night with both sides enjoying an unbeaten week so far. Brooklyn seem have entered their groove and are beginning to show signs of why teams around the league will be preparing their defensive block when it comes to facing Irving, Durant and Harden.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, had gone 1 win in 6 before their two impressive victories this week and will be looking to get another one over on the Nets. The Thunder have performed better than expected so far, continuing to embrace the underdog tag they inherited last year.

Since losing stars Chris Paul and Steven Adams in the offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder have benefitted from the performances of Luguentz Dort as a permanent starter and the ever-improving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 29th, 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets' frailties on defense were clear to see before Harden arrived at the franchise, and although two road losses in Cleveland brought into focus Brooklyn's issues, the three wins since have reminded everyone that their offensive trio have enough firepower to sink any side.

Even with Joe Harris misfiring on Wednesday, Brooklyn's three superstars combined for 89 points in their overtime win over Atlanta. Brooklyn's offense is now in full swing and will take a defensive effort such as the Cavs' to disrupt. The Nets currently have the third best offense and 7th most assists per game in the league. This is likely to improve.

Advertisement

After their games with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards, the Brooklyn Nets face Western Conference high-risers LA Clippers and the 76ers within four days of each other. These fixtures will provide a better barometer on which to measure their championship hopes.

Key Player - James Harden

Brooklyn Nets new star James Harden

Since James Harden joined the Brooklyn Nets a fortnight ago, he has helped lift the side to a 12-8 record, winning 5 of the 7 games the guard has featured in. Although Kevin Durant is outscoring his teammate so far this season, Harden's all-round effect on the team has been clear to see.

Since moving to Brooklyn, Harden is averaging 24.1 points, 11.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds. While the Nets' defense still requires vast improvement, Harden has also averaged 1.3 steals since the trade.

Advertisement

Joining the Brooklyn Nets helped Harden pair with some markedly more efficient shooters which has brought to light his prolific passing game. Averaging 11.1 assists this season overall, Harden is only .1 shy of the figure with which he led the NBA in 2017, even while sharing the court with Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Kevin Durant, F Joe Harris, C DeAndre Jordan

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill

The Oklahoma City Thunder have impressed in the sixth week of NBA action. On Monday, they toppled the Trail Blazers helped by Mike Muscala's 23 points off the bench before an impressive victory over the Suns pushed them to an 8-9 record.

Although the Suns were without key scorer, Devin Booker on Wednesday, Oklahoma City Thunder proved why they yet again cannot be written off this season. Luguentz Dort has earned a mention into MIP candidate conversation, averaging 12.8 points in his second year in the league. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is being the leader the Thunder hoped he would be, even at 22 years old.

Oklahoma currently have a promising mix of young talents and key veterans such as Al Horford and George Hill. They will remain inconsistent this season but if they can keep Gilgeous-Alexander fit they may yet have an outside chance of reaching the playoffs.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Moving from LA to the Oklahoma City Thunder two years ago was the ignition that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needed for his career to really take off. With a much more prominent role in the Thunder side, Gilgeous-Alexander has flourished as the team's leading scorer this season.

Advertisement

The Canadian guard is averaging 21.8 points, 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds and is now shooting at over 50% from the field. The last time these two sides met in Brooklyn, Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points to go along with 7 assists and will likely need to put in a similar performance if the Oklahoma City Thunder are to pull of the same feat.

Keeping Up With The Canadians 🇨🇦



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | vs. @Suns



21 POINTS

2 THREE POINTERS

8 ASSISTS

7 REBOUNDS

2 STEALS

2 BLOCKS pic.twitter.com/tMMVjCEvvN — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) January 28, 2021

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G Theo Maledon, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford

Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Match Prediction

Its difficult to see how the developing Oklahoma City Thunder side can get near the Brooklyn Nets in this matchup. Although the Thunder have impressed of late, Brooklyn's big three are in full flow at the moment and will likely prove too much.

On the other end of the court, despite the Brooklyn Nets' defensive issues, the Thunder have an offensive efficiency of 103.1 which is currently the second worst in the league.

Where to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder?

Fans in America will be able to catch the game on the Yes Network and Fox Sports Oklahoma. For international viewers, you can stream the game live or on play back with an NBA League Pass.