Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: How to watch, TV Schedule, Channel, Live-stream - March 19

The Orlando Magic host the red-hot Brooklyn Nets at Amway Center tonight. The Magic are entering this matchup on a 9-game losing streak and their chances against the star-studded Nets appear slim. Meanwhile, James Harden has done an amazing job holding down the fort while Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are off the floor. He is averaging a near triple-double and is one of the top candidates for the league MVP award this season.

James Harden is averaging a 25-point triple-double over his last 15 games.



The Nets are 14-1 in those games. Scary hours 😈 pic.twitter.com/eXu5zkd2wY — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 18, 2021

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic game?

Time: 8:00 PM (Eastern Time); 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

TV Channel: Fox Sports Florida, YES Network

Live-stream: NBA League Pass

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Advertisement

James Harden and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Recently acquired forward Blake Griffin is listed out of the game against the Magic for rest and recovery. Kyrie Irving's groin injury has him listed as questionable for the game. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant continues to be sidelined due to his hamstring injury and is expected to remain out for another two weeks. Spencer Dinwiddie is ruled out for the year after suffering a season-ending injury.

Injured: Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie

Doubtful: Kyrie Irving

Unavailable: Blake Griffin

Orlando Magic - Team News

The Orlando Magic have struggled with injuries in the 2020-21 NBA season

Advertisement

Rookie Cole Anthony has been sidelined due to a rib injury and reportedly isn't close to returning to action. Michael Carter-Williams (illness), Terrance Ross (knee) and James Ennis III (calf) didn't play against the New York Knicks and are all listed as questionable for the game. Meanwhile, Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac are sidelined for the rest of the season following serious knee injuries.

Magic rookie Cole Anthony has been out since Feb. 9 with a rib injury, and his return is being described as not that close.https://t.co/Ds6gvyLa98 — Roy Parry (@osroyparry) March 18, 2021

Injured: Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony

Doubtful: Michael Carter-Williams, Terrance Ross, James Ennis III

Unavailable: None.

Also Read: Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Match Preview - March 19, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21