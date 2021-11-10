Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets’ road swing will next take them to the Amway Center to battle the young Orlando Magic. After a pounding at the hands of the Chicago Bulls, the team will be hoping to get another winning streak going at the expense of the Magic.

Kevin Durant’s form continues to dazzle this season. He finished with a game-high 38 points against the Bulls. He shone the brightest in their last game, particularly as the defense clamped down on the rest of his teammates. KD will once again be at the forefront of the Brooklyn Nets’ attack.

The Orlando Magic just scored a huge upset after toppling the Utah Jazz in their last game. Cole Anthony, who is having a breakout campaign, led all scorers with 33 points that were spiked with 5-10 shooting from deep. He is the youthful Magic’s best scorer and undisputed leader, with must-see TV interviews after a win.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob yet another tremendous Cole Anthony postgame interview. yet another tremendous Cole Anthony postgame interview. https://t.co/c52lBBTxJa

Wendell Carter Jr. has also shown significant improvements this season. He had a monster double-double against Rudy Gobert, tallying 22 points and 15 rebounds with an impressive six-assist performance. The Orlando Magic will count on him to do the same to help repulse the explosive Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kyrie Irving has not traveled with the team since the Brooklyn Nets made him ineligible to play without the vaccine. The Nets are still hoping he’d eventually get the jab for him to be able to play.

Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr. are also not going with the team. They are on a G-League assignment. Nic Claxton continues to battle a non-COVID illness and will also stay in Brooklyn.

Player: Status: Reason: Claxton, Nic Out Injury/Illness - N/a; Illness (non-covid) Duke Jr., David Out G League - Two-Way Edwards, Kessler Out G League - Two-Way Irving, Kyrie Out Not With Team

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The names on the Orlando Magic's injury report have not suited up for a game this season. Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and E’Twaun Moore are all recovering from left knee injuries. Michael Carter-Williams is also rehabilitating from a left ankle sprain. There is no official timeline for their respective returns.

Player: Status: Reason: Carter-Williams, Michael Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Injury recovery Fultz, Markelle Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury recovery Isaac, Jonathan Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury recovery Moore, E'Twaun Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Sprain

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant will once again be at the forefront of the Brooklyn Nets’ attack

The Brooklyn Nets have found their bearings and have been impressive since inserting Bruce Brown into the lineup. Steve Nash has stuck to a regular five that has given the team the best chance of winning.

Brooklyn starts with James Harden and Joe Harris on the backcourt, with the former running the plays and the latter as the designated shooter. Bruce Brown will get his reserved small forward role. Kevin Durant owns the power forward position alongside Blake Griffin, who mans the center position.

Orlando Magic

Like the Brooklyn Nets, coach Jamahl Mosley has also settled on his best unit to start games.

Cole Anthony calls the plays, while rookie Jalen Suggs plays shooting guard. The imposing frontline of Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba will occupy the backcourt.

NBA @NBA



Cole Anthony: 33 PTS, 5 3PM

Franz Wagner: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST

Rudy Gobert: 21 PTS, 15 REB Cole Anthony comes up clutch and Wendell Carter Jr. (22 PTS, 15 REB, 4 3PM) puts up a monster double-double to lift the @OrlandoMagic to the win!Cole Anthony: 33 PTS, 5 3PMFranz Wagner: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 4 ASTRudy Gobert: 21 PTS, 15 REB Cole Anthony comes up clutch and Wendell Carter Jr. (22 PTS, 15 REB, 4 3PM) puts up a monster double-double to lift the @OrlandoMagic to the win!Cole Anthony: 33 PTS, 5 3PMFranz Wagner: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 4 ASTRudy Gobert: 21 PTS, 15 REB https://t.co/mXDOQuie6P

Carter’s solid display will start in the power forward position beside Mo Bamba’s interior play. DA do-it-rookie Franz Wagner makes the frontcourt adaptable because of his versatility at the small forward position.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin

Orlando Magic

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mo Bamba

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh