Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spreads - March 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic will lock horns at the Amway Center for an NBA regular-season game on Tuesday, March 15. In three meetings between the two teams this season, the Nets have a 2-1 record and will head to Orlando in search of a win to bag the regular-season series.

Brooklyn come into this game high on confidence after their win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Kevin Durant scored 53 points on 51.4% shooting from the field. Andre Drummond also added 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 26 minutes for the Nets. Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, and RJ Barrett combined for 75 points, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 110-107 loss for the Knicks.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, suffered a tough loss in overtime against the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid scored 35 points for the visitors to give them the edge in the game.

For the Magic, it was Wendell Carter Jr. who stepped up as he scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to keep the Magic in the game. Despite the Magic's best efforts, they were unable to bag a win during regulation time.

During the overtime period, Cole Anthony made big shots, but in the end, all of that went in vain as the 76ers walked out of the Amway Center with a 116-114 win in overtime.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets have seven of their players listed in their injury report. Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and LaMarcus Aldridge are listed out for this game. Simmons is yet to play a game for the Nets as he has remained out of action for almost six months and will take some time to get used to the Nets' way of playing.

Aldridge and Harris are listed out due to injury concerns. Seth Curry and Cam Thomas have been reported as questionable due to injuries. Two-way players like Day'Ron Sharpe and David Duke Jr. are reported to be out due to G-League responsibilities.

Player Name Status Reason Joe Harris Out Ankle Injury LaMarcus Aldridge Out Right Hip Impingement Ben Simmons Out Return to Competition Reconditioning Seth Curry Questionable Left Ankle Soreness Cam Thomas Questionable Back Contusion Day'Ron Sharpe Out G-League David Duke Jr. Out G-League

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic have reported Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac to be out of the game due to injuries. Gary Harris and Jalen Suggs are reported to be questionable for this game due to knee and ankle issues.

Player Name Status Reason Bol Bol Out Right Foot Surgery Jonathan Isaac Out Left Knee Injury Recovery Gary Harris Questionable Right Knee Contusion Jalen Suggs Questionable Right Ankle Bone Bruise

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic Betting Odds & Spreads - March 15, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Brooklyn Nets 35-33 -450 Over 231.5 [-110] -9.5 [-110] Orlando Magic 18-51 +360 Under 231.5 [-110] +9.5 [-110]

The Brooklyn Nets are given higher odds to win this game due to the form Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are in. Both these superstars are unstoppable when they get going and considering the form the Magic are in, it won't take them much time to unleash their true potential and get going at the Amway Center.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic Betting Tips

Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

The Brooklyn Nets are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive wins Kyrie Irving is playing this game for the Nets The Nets are 4-0 over in points over their last 4 road games against teams with a record less than .400 record at home.

Orlando Magic Betting Tips

The Orlando Magic are 8-24 in games at the Amway Center this season Cole Anthony has scored 15 points or more in 4 of his last 5 games Orlando are 4-0 against the spread in their last 4 games.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Starting Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will start Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills on the backcourt. Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown will share the frontcourt, while Andre Drummond starts at center for the Nets. Goran Dragic and James Johnson are expected to play the most minutes for the Nets off the bench.

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton are expected to start on the backcourt for the Magic. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. will share the frontcourt, while Mo Bamba starts at center for the Magic. Markelle Fultz is expected to play a big role for the Magic from the bench.

The Nets have won 3 out of their last 5 games against the Orlando Magic

The Nets average 111. 3 PPG which is the eleventh best in the league as compared to the Magic who average 104.2 PPG and are placed twenty-eighth.

The Nets are 25-18 against Eastern Conference teams, while the Orlando Magic are 10-33 against Eastern Conference opponents

Nets vs Magic: Predicted Starting 5s

Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - Kevin Durant | Power Forward - Bruce Brown | Center - Andre Drummond

Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - RJ Hampton | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mo Bamba

