Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 14, 2023

The Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic will face off in their latest in-season tournament. Both teams have endured inconsistent starts to the season. Brooklyn is 5-5 on their season, while Orlando is 5-4. As two rebuilding teams in the Eastern Conference, multiple young talents will be looking to showcase their skills.

The Nets will be without Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas, who will both miss the game through injury. Lonnie Walker IV is questionable for the contest. The Magic will be missing Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr., and Garris Harris is listed as questionable heading into the contest. However, it's Brooklyn that will be hit hardest by their injuries. Thomas is arguably the team's best player, while Simmons is the playmaker that makes everything tick.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Game Details, prediction and Betting Tips

Teams: Brooklyn Nets (5-5) vs. Orlando Magic (5-4)

Brooklyn Nets (5-5) vs. Orlando Magic (5-4) Date and Time: November 14, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

November 14, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Preview

The Brooklyn Nets play a fast-paced brand of basketball with a heavy focus on the three-point line. They will look to secure rebounds, push the pace and beat the Orlando Magic's defense down the court before letting it fly from deep. Ben Simmons' absence will be a huge miss for the team, as he is a reliable rebounder and ball-handler in transition.

Orlando's offense is more evenly distributed. They play through Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, with an interior game on the post and around the rim. The Magic can't be left alone on the perimeter either, making them a true three-level threat.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Predicted starting lineups

The Brooklyn Nets starting lineup could look like this: Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

Brooklyn's roster is designed for controlling the glass, pushing the ball and shooting from the perimeter. There are multiple perimeter threats in the starting five, with Bridges being the most notable.

The Orlando Magic starting five could look like this: Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Bancher and Goga Bitadze.

The Magic's starting five has a high-level point-of-attack defender in Jalen Suggs and two future All-Stars in Wagner and Banchero. Their versatility will pose a lot of questions for the Nets defensive structure.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Betting tips

Paolo Banchero is the reigning Rookie of the Year. He's also a future star in the NBA. Heading into the game against the Brooklyn Nets, you can get over 21.5 points at -104, and the under is -120. He is averaging 18.9 points on the season.

Mikal Bridges is making an average of 1.8 threes per game. He enters the contest against the Magic with -115 to make 2.5 threes or more, and the under is -111. Orlando's defense has been good to start the season, for what it's worth.

Nic Claxton is a high-level rim-runner. He excels at grabbing rebounds and spriting the court. He is a -115 to get over 9.5 rebounds in the Nets contest against Orlando and a -119 to hit the under.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

According to the oddsmakers, the Orlando Magic are slight underdogs heading into their in-season tournament game against the Brooklyn Nets. Orlando has a +2.5 point spread at -112 and a moneyline of +116. As such, the game is clearly expected to be a tight contest, with either team potentially coming out on top.

The injuries to Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas will hit the Brooklyn Nets hard. However, Wendell Carter's absence will be a big loss for the Orlando Magic, especially when looking for options to limit Nic Claxton's impact. Nevertheless, Bridges will enter the game as the best scorer in the contest, which could be a difference-maker for the Nets.

Brooklyn should be quietly confident about adding another win to their season tally, but the Orlando Magic won't let the game be an easy win for their conference opponents.