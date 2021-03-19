Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Match Preview - March 19, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Orlando Magic will face a stern test in the 2020-21 NBA when they host the star-studded Brooklyn Nets at the Amway Center on Friday.

The Brooklyn Nets are on a roll, heading into this game on a six-match winning streak. The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, are in dismal form, losing their last nine games.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, March 19th, 2021; 8:00 PM PM ET (Saturday; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have made their mark as one of the most dominant sides in the league this season. They enter this matchup as the best offensive side (rating of 118) in the league.

With a 28-13 season record, the Brooklyn Nets are second in their Conference standings.

In their last game, the Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 124-115. James Harden scored 40 points, provided 15 assists and claimed ten boards en route to his 11th triple-double of the season. That was impressive, as the Brooklyn Nets were without their two other stars, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Kyrie Irving is listed as probable for this game, while Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant are ruled out.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden

James Harden has produced top-drawer performances for the Brooklyn Nets this season, at times doing so without the presence of Irving and Durant. The former Houston Rockets talisman has been a remarkable addition to Steve Nash's side and has been efficient in all aspects of his game.

While Harden's scoring prowess is well known, his playmaking has been just as phenomenal, especially in recent games. He is averaging 25.6 points, a career-high 11.5 assists and 9.5 rebounds (career-high) per game for the Brooklyn Nets this campaign.

With Kyrie Irving listed as probable and Kevin Durant ruled out, Harden will once again have to shoulder the responsibility of taking the Brooklyn Nets over the line.

Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Landry Shamet, F - Joe Harris, F - Bruce Brown Jr., C - DeAndre Jordan.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have struggled all season; they are 14th in the East with a dismal 13-27 season record. They are severely shorthanded at the moment and could be without several players for this game.

The Orlando Magic were pretty close to getting back to winning ways in their last game but fell short by a point against the New York Knicks. Evan Fournier top-scored with 23 points, while Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon added 17 points apiece in that 93-94 loss.

However, the Orlando Magic did put up a good fight and will hope to do the same against a dominant Brooklyn Nets side.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic has been terrific for the Orlando Magic this season, despite his team's struggles. He will be expected to lead the charge for his side at both ends once again, as the Orlando Magic lock horns against the Brooklyn Nets.

In his last ten outings, Vucevic is averaging 28.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and four assists per game. After a rare off-night against the Knicks in his last outing, he will be eager to bounce back against the surging Brooklyn Nets.

Predicted Lineup

G - Evan Fournier, G - Chasson Randle, F - Aaron Gordon, F- Al-Faroqu Aminu, C - Nikola Vucevic.

Nets vs Magic Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are the overwhelming favorites in this game. They have been in blistering form and have one of the strongest rosters in the competition. The Orlando Magic will face a tall task to stop the Brooklyn Nets juggernaut.

Where to watch Nets vs Magic?

The game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic will be televised locally on Fox Sports Florida and YES. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.