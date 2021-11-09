Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with the Orlando Magic in an NBA regular-season game at the Amway Center on Wednesday. Both teams will be highly motivated to get to a win in this game, as it would help boost their morale for the tough schedule coming ahead.

In their previous game against the Utah Jazz, the Orlando Magic played fantastically well and took away a 107-100 win on the night. Cole Anthony scored 33 points to lead the way for the Magic's third win of the season. He will be hoping to put up another good performance when the Magic take on the Nets on Wednesday at home.

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic



33 PTS | 3 REB | 13-20 FG | 5 3PM have a night @The_ColeAnthony 33 PTS | 3 REB | 13-20 FG | 5 3PM have a night @The_ColeAnthony 33 PTS | 3 REB | 13-20 FG | 5 3PM https://t.co/ZvmfXLLsHv

Meanwhile, after winning five consecutive games, the Brooklyn Nets lost their game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Despite a 38 point performance from Kevin Durant, the Bulls were the better team on the day as they took home a 118-98 win. The Nets will be hoping to bounce back quickly from this defeat and get back to their best in the game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 10, 8:00 PM ET [Thursday, November 11, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets started off their season with a lot of controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, but the team has done well to keep that behind them and have a 7-4 record this season. They looked extremely solid in their five-game winning streak, but the Chicago Bulls stopped them from continuing that run after defeating them at the United Center.

Kevin Durant has been phenomenal for them so far and has emerged as the leading contender to become the MVP this season. James Harden has been chipping in with a triple double here and there. However, he will be hoping to become more consistent and get back to his potential best soon.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been at the top of his game ever since the start of the 2021-22 season. He is averaging 29.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG and 5.3 APG all while shooting 56.7% shooting from the field. The 33-year-old put up an amazing 38 point double against the Chicago Bulls. Although his team lost the game, his performance was terrific. He will be hoping to produce another similar performance when he takes the floor to face off against the Magic on Wednesday.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Joe Harris, F - Kevin Durant, F - Bruce Brown, C - Blake Griffin

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic v Miami Heat

The Orlando Magic have not had the greatest of starts to their season. They have a 3-8 record and sit in 14th position in the Eastern Conference. Despite a poor start, the Orlando Magic did not give up against a strong Utah Jazz team on Sunday. They put on a great showing against them and took home a 107-100 win on the night. Orlando will be hoping to carry forward the same momentum in the game against the Nets and produce a special performance to get their campaign back on track.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony has played extremely well for the Orlando Magic this season. He is currently averaging 20.2 PPG, 7.1 RPG and 5.2 APG on 44.8 % shooting from the field. The youngster has been terrific in the clutch and his ability to make important shots has helped him make a name for himself in the league. He will be hoping to continue his brilliance and put up another good performance for the team when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at home.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Suggs, G - Cole Anthony, F - Franz Wagner, F - Wendell Cater Jr., C - Mo Bamba

Nets vs Magic Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets have a star studded roster with a lot of depth. They also have veteran players like Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills, all of whom are capable of producing special performances when required. With Kevin Durant performing brilliantly, the team certainly is solid and looks like the team likely to come out with a win in the encounter against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Where to watch the Nets vs Magic game?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All NBA games will be available on the NBA app. The Nets vs Magic game will also be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Florida and Yes Network

Edited by Diptanil Roy