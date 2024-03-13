Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 13, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of the nine NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the fourth matchup between the two teams this season, with Brooklyn leading the season series 2-1. The two teams last met on Feb. 27, a game that Orlando won 108-81.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 13.

The Magic hold a 70-60 all-time advantage against the Nets. Orlando won the most recent matchup behind Franz Wagner’s 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and a block. Dennis Schroder had 15 points, two assists and three steals for the Nets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, at Kia Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports Florida and YES. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nets (+220) vs. Magic (-275)

Spread: Nets (+7) vs. Magic (-7)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o205.5) vs. Magic -110 (u205.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic preview

The Nets (26-29) are battling for the final play-in spot in the East and are currently 11th in the standings. In their most recent game on Sunday, they had a 120-101 blowout win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cam Thomas had 29 points, while Mikal Bridges had 25. Brooklyn needs to string together multiple winning streaks to make it to the playoffs.

The Magic (37-29) are fifth in the East and look good to make it to the playoffs. They, however, lost their past two games against the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Orlando has won seven of its past 10 games. It needs to put a stop to the losing streak to steer clear of the play-in spots.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Nets have been marred with injuries throughout the season. Ben Simmons (nerve impingement in lower back) and Dariq Whitehead (left shin stress reaction) are out for the season. Cam Johnson is probable with an ankle injury, while Jacob Gilyard is day-to-day on a two-way contract. Brooklyn interim head coach Kevin Ollie should start:

PG: Dennis Schroder SG: Cam Thomas SF: Mikal Bridges PF: Dorian Finney-Smith C: Nic Claxton

The Nets’ key players off the bench should be Dennis Smith Jr., Cam Johnson, Lonnie Walker IV and Day’Ron Sharpe.

The Magic’s injury report didn’t list any players. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley should start:

PG: Jalen Suggs SG: Gary Harris SF: Franz Wagner PF: Paolo Banchero C: Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic’s key contributors off the bench will be Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Joe Ingles, Jonathan Issac and Moritz Wagner.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Mikal Bridges has an over/under of 21.5 points for the game. The return of key offensive weapons for the Nets and Orlando’s stifling defense should restrict Bridges under 21.5 points.

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 22.5 points for the game. He averages 22.8 for the season and should put up similar numbers on Wednesday. Expect Banchero to score more than 22.5 points.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Magic are favored to win at home and rightly so. While they lost the past two games, they should come back strong on Wednesday. Orlando should cover the spread for a win. While this is a game between two great defensive units, the team total should still surpass 205.5 points.