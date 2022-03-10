Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will make a trip to the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a clash between the two Eastern Conference teams. The match-up is sure to be highly intense. James Harden will face his former teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, with whom he had championship hopes in Brooklyn.

The Nets are coming off a 132-121 win against the Charlotte Hornets, with Kyrie Irving scoring an impressive season-high of 50 points. Irving was exceptional from beyond the arc in the game, dropping nine three-pointers, and will look to carry that momentum into the 76ers match-up.

The 76ers ousted the Chicago Bulls 121-106 in their previous fixture, with Joel Embiid scoring a game-high 43 points in the win. James Harden was two boards short of a triple-double as he finished the game with 16 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

The Brooklyn Nets (33-33) are eighth in the East, trying to improve their standings as the regular season wraps up. Kevin Durant’s return has given the franchise renewed hope towards title contention.

The Philadelphia 76ers (40-24) are third in the East, trailing the Bucks by just 0.5 games. They’ve been brilliant lately, with the pieces around Embiid and Harden thriving under what the team demands from them.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Ben Simmons will not suit up against his former team, as his back issues have delayed his return. LaMarcus Aldridge will be unavailable, dealing with hip issues, and Joe Harris is expected to miss the rest of the season, recovering from ankle surgery.

Player Name Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Back soreness LaMarcus Aldridge Out Right hip impingement Joe Harris Out Left ankle surgery

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers will play without the services of Danny Green as he injured his left finger. All other players will be available for Doc Rivers’ rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Danny Green Out Left middle finger laceration

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving will play at the one, teaming up with Seth Curry starting at shooting guard. Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown will fill forward positions, with Andre Drummond starting at center to man the paint for the Nets.

Goran Dragic, Patty Mills and Nic Claxton are expected to play a crucial role off the bench, with James Johnson available to chip in at Steve Nash’s discretion.

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden will team up with Tyrese Maxey to assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Matisse Thybulle starting as a small forward. Tobias Harris will be the starting power forward, with big-man Joel Embiid at center to round up the starting five.

Georges Niang and Shake Milton are expected to see significant minutes off the bench, with Isaiah Joe and new signing DeAndre Jordan providing depth to the rotation.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard – Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard – Seth Curry | Small Forward – Kevin Durant | Power Forward – Bruce Brown | Center – Andre Drummond.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard – James Harden | Shooting Guard – Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward – Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward – Tobias Harris | Center – Joel Embiid.

