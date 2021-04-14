Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In one of the most exciting matchups of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets will visit the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

It doesn't get any better than the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference locking horns. The Brooklyn Nets (35-17) are just one win away from the Philadelphia 76ers (36-17), so a win for Kevin Durant and co. will take them to the top seed.

I know the Nets have a big 3 in KD, Harden and Kyrie but I’m telling y’all right now DON’T count the 76ers out because they have more than enough to WIN THE EAST! Just saying tho... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers have win 15 of their last 20 games, while the Brooklyn Nets have won 22 of their last 27.

The two teams have faced off twice this season, winning once apiece. The Brooklyn Nets won their first matchup 122-109 despite missing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, thanks to sharpshooter Joe Harris dropping 28 points off the bench.

The Philadelphia 76ers responded with a win in their next matchup, with Joel Embiid exploding for 33 points and nine rebounds to lead his team past the short-handed Nets, who were without Irving and Durant once again.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have been plagued by injury issues all season. Their 'Big 3' of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden have all missed a significant number of games this season and have played only seven games together.

Harden was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI and will reportedly be evaluated again in ten days.

James Harden injury update: Steve Nash says Nets will 'err on the side of caution' with star's hamstringhttps://t.co/OH6P1a1TEY pic.twitter.com/Nlt3zHhZoW — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) April 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is back but is expected to be under a minutes restriction for this game as well.

He played 18 minutes off the bench on his return and started the next one, playing 23 minutes. But he isn't expected to cross 30 minutes in this game.

Kyrie Irving was out of the Brooklyn Nets' their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to personal reasons and is questionable for tonight's match as well. LaMarcus Aldridge missed the Nets' last outing, as he was suffering from a 'non-COVID related illness'. He is not included in the injury report against the Philadelphia 76ers but is questionable.

Moreover, backup guard Chris Chiozza injured his right hand and did not return against the Timberwolves. He is listed as 'day to day'. Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie continues his rehabilitation from a season-ending ACL injury, while Tyler Johnson is out indefinitely due to knee soreness.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers saw their best player and MVP candidate, Joel Embiid, return to the lineup recently. They boast a largely healthy roster against the Brooklyn Nets and are expected to clinch their regular-season mini-series.

The only players listed on their injury report are Anthony Tolliver and George Hill. Hill hasn't made his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers yet and has no time table for his return; however, he expects to be back before the playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Chris Chiozza are either absent or questionable for this game. If Kyrie Irving doesn't lace up as well, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot or Landry Shamet could start as the point guard.

Joe Harris is expected to reprise his shooting guard role, and Jeff Green will likely start as the power forward instead of the small-ball center off the bench.

Nicolas Claxton should start as the center instead of DeAndre Jordan, while superstar Kevin Durant will likely be the starting small forward. Blake Griffin should come off the bench, along with Bruce Brown.

Philadelphia 76ers

With a largely healthy roster, the Philadelphia 76ers should use the same lineup that has worked so well for them.

All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will likely start as the center and point guard, respectively. Tobias Harris should continue to be their starting power forward, with Danny Green taking the small forward spot.

Seth Curry should join Simmons in the backcourt as the shooting guard. Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, Mike Scott and Dwight Howard should form the team's second unit off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Landry Shamet | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Kevin Durant | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - Nicolas Claxton.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.