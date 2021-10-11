Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in an NBA preseason clash on Monday. The two teams have been the center of some major media attention this summer.

The Brooklyn Nets beat defending champions Milwaukee Bucks 119-115 in their last game, while the Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a 125-113 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

The 76ers' summer has been all about the Ben Simmons trade saga, which has been going on since the playoffs concluded, and with no end in sight. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have been scrutinized heavily because of star player Kyrie Irving's stance on vaccination against COVID-19.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash addressed the Kyrie Irving vaccination situation recently, saying that the team will play their home games without him in all likelihood.

He has been ruled out of Monday's game as well. Paul Millsap could make a return, though, if he clears the league's health and safety protocols. But as of now, his status is in doubt.

Meanwhile, Devontae Cacok has been sidelined with right thigh soreness.

Player Name Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Personal Devontae Cacok Out Right thigh soreness Paul Millsap Doubtful Covid-19

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without the services of Tobias Harris, who has been ruled out along with swingman Matisse Thybulle.

Guards Shake Milton and Seth Curry, who are expected to play a prominent role for the 76ers in the upcoming campaign, have also been sidelined. Grant Riller, meanwhile, continues to recover from a right shoulder surgery.

Ben Simmons will also not feature due to his ongoing trade situation.

Player Name Status Reason Shake Milton Out Right ankle sprain Tobias Harris Out Right knee soreness Seth Curry Out Rest Grant Riller Out Right knee surgery Matisse Thybulle Out Right shoulder soreness

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will likely start with James Harden and Joe Harris in the backcourt, with Bruce Brown and Kevin Durant manning the two forward spots. Steve Nash likes to field a small-ball center, which means Blake Griffin is the favorite to start at center.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills, Jevon Carter, DeAndre Bembry and James Johnson will likely come off the bench to play significant minutes for the Brooklyn Nets. Carter had a solid game against the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 13 points against the reigning champions.

Philadelphia 76ers

With Seth Curry and Shake Milton out, head coach Doc Rivers will likely select Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz as his starting guards. Danny Green could continue to start at small forward, while Georges Niang should be rewarded with a starting berth in Tobias Harris' absence.

Joel Embiid could be the team's starting center. Andre Drummond and Isaiah Joe, meanwhile, are expected to play major minutes when the 76ers' starters are rested.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Furkan Korkmaz | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Georges Niang | Center - Joel Embiid.

