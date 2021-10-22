Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets visit the Wells Fargo Center to play against the Philadelphia 76ers in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season matchup on Friday.

The Nets are coming off a dismal 104-127 loss against the defending champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. Kevin Durant was the team's best player on the night. He recorded 32 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, James Harden and Patty Mills had solid cameos, tallying 20 and 21 points, respectively.

The 76ers, on the other hand, got off to a winning start against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Joel Embiid and company defeated Willie Green's men 117-97 at home. Four players scored over 20 points in the contest to round off a brilliant team effort.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets' latest injury report shows Kyrie Irving as the only player ruled out. The Nets have disallowed him from playing with the team until he agrees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Player Name Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Not with the team

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed four players on their injury report.

Talisman Joel Embiid is questionable because of a sore right knee. His inclusion will likely be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons is out indefinitely, citing a lack of mental preparedness to take to court amid the controversy surrounding his rigid relationship with the franchise. He was suspended by the team for the season opener due to disciplinary issues.

Grant Riller and Shake Milton are the other two players sidelined. The former is dealing with a knee injury, while the latter is out because of an ankle injury.

Player Name Status Reason Joel Embiid Questionable Knee soreness Ben Simmons Out Competition reconditioning Grant Riller Out Knee injury recovery Shake Milton Out Ankle sprain

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous game.

That would see James Harden and Joe Harris start as guards, with Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Nicolas Claxton occupying the three frontcourt spots.

Meanwhile, LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills and James Johnson will likely have important roles to play off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is sidelined for an indefinite period

The Philadelphia 76ers aren't expected to make any changes to their starting lineup either, with Ben Simmons still sidelined.

Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey are likely to start as guards, while Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid will complete the rest of the lineup.

Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and Andre Drummond are likely to play crucial roles off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Kevin Durant | Power Forward - Blake Griffin | Center - Nicolas Claxton

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

