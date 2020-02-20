Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Preview and Prediction - 20th February 2020

Philly will be looking to capitalize on their home form

Match details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Thursday, 20th February 2020, 8 PM ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Last game result

Brooklyn Nets (25-28): 101-91 win against Toronto Raptors (12th Feb, Wednesday)

Philadelphia 76ers (34-21): 110-103 win against Los Angeles Clippers (11th Feb, Tuesday)

Brooklyn Nets preview

The Brooklyn Nets return to action by traveling to Philadelphia. The Nets are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference and are three games ahead of the Orlando Magic who hold the final playoff spot. The franchise is having a hot-and-cold season as they have been inconsistent mainly due to the injuries.

However, Brooklyn has won four of their last five and continue to surprise teams despite missing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, with the latter being ruled out indefinitely due to a shoulder injury.

Key player – Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2016

Spencer Dinwiddie has been one of the most improved players over the last few years. The guard is averaging 21 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists this term while shooting nearly 42% from the field. His game from beyond the arc continues to be a work in progress and even got some buzz for being an All-Star reserve this year. With Kyrie Irving missing a chunk of games and Kevin Durant being out for the entire campaign, Dinwiddie has taken over the reins and has kept his team in the playoffs hunt.

Nets predicted lineup:

Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen

Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Philadelphia 76ers went into the All-Star break with momentum by winning three consecutive games and will be hoping to pick up from where they left off. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid seem to be playing well together and the 76ers have been imperious at home all season long and hold the best home record in the NBA.

Currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers are only 6 games behind the Toronto Raptors who hold the second seed. The form of Tobias Harris continues to worry the Philly faithful who will be hoping that he has a big game against the Nets.

Key player – Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons won the Rookie of the Year in 2018

Ben Simmons is one of the best defensive players in the league, if not the best. This combined with the offensive talent that he is, you have an All-Star in your team. Simmons is averaging 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.3 assists this season while shooting 58.4% from the field. His shooting from the range continues to attract criticism but his game in every other aspect seems to be improving regularly.

The Australian’s aggression has never been in question and is one of the reasons why he leads the league with the most steals. The 76ers will need him firing on all cylinders if they are to make a deep run in the postseason.

76ers predicted lineup:

Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Nets vs 76ers match predictions

The Brooklyn Nets have a 9-16 away record this term and will be up against a side in Philadelphia 76ers who have the best home record. The 76ers have lost only two games at home all season long and will be confident of bagging a win against the Nets especially with Brooklyn missing Kyrie Irving.

Where to watch Nets vs 76ers

The game will be broadcasted on TNT. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.