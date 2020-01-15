Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Preview and Predictions - 15th January 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Wednesday, 15th January 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Last Game Results

Brooklyn Nets (18-21): Lost to the Utah Jazz 107-118

Philadelphia 76ers (25-16): 95-101 loss to the Indiana Pacers

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The long-awaited return of Kyrie Irving finally happened against the Atlanta Hawks on 13th January, with Kyrie starting the game alongside Spencer Dinwiddie in the starting lineup. Kyrie looked solid in the limited action he had and the Nets fans must be pleased to see their star guard return to the court.

The Brooklyn Nets have been having a topsy turvy season and are currently in the 8th spot with a 18-20 record. They just ended their seven-game losing streak and are finally the right track. Spencer Dinwiddie has been their No.1 player while Kyrie has been on the sidelines and the Nets will be hoping that things only get better from here.

Key Player - Spencer Dinwiddie

Even with Kyrie back, Dinwiddie will look to keep it going

While Kyrie Irving was out with a shoulder injury for 26 games, the Brooklyn Nets managed to go 13-13 and the main reason that it was not worse was guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who has put up All-Star level numbers this season.

Dinwiddie has been playing out of his mind, averaging a mammoth 22.1 points per game, along with 6.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game and the Nets will be hoping he keeps it going in a huge game against the 76ers.

Nets Predicted Lineup:

Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The 76ers probably have the most talented starting five in the NBA this season, but oddly enough, are not able to live up to their expectations. They have been the second best team at home in the NBA, tied with the Miami Heat, but are struggling on the road. They are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, with a 25-16 record.

They have lost two in a row now to the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks, both games where they were unable to score over a 100 points. To pile on the misery, Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with a finger injury and has undergone surgery. The 76ers need to find form and find it fast as a roster with their talent should be a lot higher in the standings.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

Ben Simmons has been one of the most polarizing players in the NBA of late. An unwillingness to shoot the three-pointer has been his undoing, as he can be left free beyond the arc without any issues. Still, he is one of the most talented stars in the league and needs to push his team across the line while Embiid is out injured.

Simmons has averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game, along with 2.2 steals per game this season. He has started off 2020 really well and in Embiid's absence, the 76ers need Simmons to show up against Kyrie Irving and the Nets.

76ers Predicted Lineup:

Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Mike Scott and Al Horford

76ers v Nets Match Prediction

The Nets have been buoyed by the return of their star player Kyrie Irving and have enjoyed a nice return to form recently, which will make this away game against the 76ers interesting. But, the 76ers have lost just two matches at home and this does not look like it will change anytime soon.

Where to Watch 76ers v Nets?

You can catch the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia ESPN. You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.