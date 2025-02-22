Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 22 | NBA 2024-25 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers will face each other for the second time in 10 days and the fourth time this season. Brooklyn, which won 100-96 on Feb. 12, could tie the season series with another victory. The Nets will have to survive the absence of key players to repeat against the home team.

Meanwhile, the 76ers will have the trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey for just the 15th time this season against the Nets. Nick Nurse’s team is only 7-7 when their "Big 3" is available to play. The Sixers will try to bounce back after a 124-104 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday, their sixth straight defeat.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets injury report

Dariq Whitehead and Tosan Evbuomwan will not travel with the team to Philly following their G League assignment.

Noah Clowney (ankle), De’Anthony Melton (ACL), D’Angelo Russell (ankle) and Cam Thomas (hamstring) are on the inactive list.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Eric Gordon (wrist), Kyle Lowry (injury management), Jared McCain (surgery recovery) and Justin Edwards (ankle) are out.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Brooklyn Nets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Keon Johnson Killian Hayes Reece Beekman Tyrese Martin Maxwell Lewis Ziaire Williams Jalen Wilson Cameron Johnson Trendon Watford Nic Claxton Day'Ron Sharpe

Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Tyrese Maxey Jeff Dowtin Jr. Quentin Grimes Lonnie Walker IV Jared Butler Kelly Oubre Jr. Ricky Council IV Paul George Guerschon Yabusele Joel Embiid Andre Drummond Adem Bona

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Key matchups

Joel Embiid vs Nic Claxton

Joel Embiid and Nic Claxton have had heated battles over the years. They will meet again on Saturday in the fourth and final meeting between the 76ers and Nets.

When he’s healthy to play, The Process has mostly been dominant. After struggling for 15 points against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, the former MVP will be looking to bounce back against the Nets.

Claxton will again have the unenviable job of trying to contain Embiid on offense. Day’Ron Sharpe will also get his chance to shadow the star big man, but it will be Claxton who will start on Embiid.

Keon Johnson vs Tyrese Maxey

Keon Johnson has given the Nets solid minutes following injuries to D’Angelo Russell and Cam Thomas. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, he had 16 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Johnson’s other task, beyond spotting up for jumpers and helping run the offense, will be to guard Tyrese Maxey. Like Embiid, the speedy guard struggled against the defending champs, so expect the former All-Star to be aggressive against Johnson. The Nets will face a tough challenge on Saturday if Maxey erupts.

Paul George vs Cameron Johnson

One of the most intriguing matchups on Saturday will be between Paul George and Cameron Johnson. Before the 76ers secured PG13 in free agency, they reportedly had their eyes on Johnson.

The injury-riddled Nets desperately need Johnson to carry the offense. If George manages to contain him, Brooklyn might lose the season series.

