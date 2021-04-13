Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - April 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for a clash of titans in the NBA as two Eastern Conference heavyweights in the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers lock horns at the Wells Fargo Center in a nationally televised game on Wednesday.

The fixture represents their third meeting of the 2020-21 season, with each team coming into this contest with one win apiece. The two sides have been battling for pole position in their conference ever since James Harden brought his talents to the East Coast and transformed the Nets into a top contender.

As things stand now, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on top of the standings with a 37-17 record. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are right behind them in second spot with a 36-17 record, 0.5 games behind their opponents.

The matchup has all the makings of a high-flying affair with the two previously missing stars in Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid back on the NBA hardwood once again. James Harden is expected to sit this one out; however, Kyrie Irving and Durant could suit up for this blockbuster matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 14th, 2021, 7:00 PM ET. (Thursday 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets were to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, but the game was postponed in light of a tragic event that took place in Minneapolis. The league will reschedule the game in the coming weeks.

The Brooklyn Nets suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of a revitalized LA Lakers squad on Saturday. Kevin Durant was on a minutes restriction as he tallied 22 points in 24 minutes from the floor. Kyrie Irving let his emotions get the best of him as he and Dennis Schroder of the LA Lakers were ejected from the game.

Andre Drummond played bully ball underneath the rim and schooled the Brooklyn Nets to their 17th loss of the campaign.

KEVIN DURANT WITH AUTHORITY 🔨 pic.twitter.com/G19SoPS92o — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 11, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets will now be getting ready for what could turn out to be a conference finals showdown between two elite sides in the East. With James Harden out, the Brooklyn Nets will look to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to lead the charge against the surging 76ers lineup.

The Brooklyn Nets will need their role players Joe Harris, Blake Griffin and Jeff Green to bring their A-game on the night. A win on the road will send the Brooklyn Nets back to the top of the Eastern Conference table.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant has a proven record of excellence upon his return from injuries. He is a prolific scorer who can get his due within a matter of a few minutes. After a disappointing loss to the Lakers, the Brooklyn Nets star will be determined to pull out all the stops in Wednesday's contest and bring home the win for the men in black.

KD has seen his share of ups and downs this campaign, with injuries and Covid-19 related drama hindering his availability. However, the two-time NBA champ remains one of the favorites to win the NBA title this year with the Brooklyn Nets.

In 21 appearances for the Brooklyn Nets, Durant is averaging 28.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on an efficient 52.8% shooting from the field and a stellar 43.7% accuracy from deep. Beyond his scoring prowess, KD is also adding 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard - Bruce Brown l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - DeAndre Jordan

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have now won two in a row to regain their place atop the Eastern Conference table. Doc Rivers' men have been playing a stifling defense of late, holding their opponents below 100 points in their past four matchups.

Most free throw attempts per 36 minutes in a season in NBA history:



13.1 — Joel Embiid this season

12.6 — Wilt Chamberlain in 1962

12.0 — Shaquille O’Neal in 2001 pic.twitter.com/SuABh0dtJz — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 13, 2021

Playing against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, the Philadelphia 76ers earned their 37th win of the season with a 113-95 scoreline. Joel Embiid fired on all cylinders on the night as he registered an impressive 36 points, seven boards and two assists in only 26 minutes from the floor.

In their previous clash with the Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers witnessed stellar outings from Ben Simmons (16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists), Tobias Harris (21 points, 12 rebounds) and Joel Embiid (33 points) as the trio guided their side to a 124-108 victory over their counterparts.

Philadelphia 76ers coach Rivers will expect his stars to repeat the magic once again as the players take center stage for this marquee matchup on Wednesday.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is making a strong case for the MVP title this season. Since returning from a knee injury, Embiid has rekindled his superstar form and is dominating opposing teams underneath the rim with his size and skill.

The big man from Cameroon will undoubtedly seek to take advantage of the mismatch in the post against the Nets. Steve Nash will have a hard time containing Embiid in the paint. DeAndre Jordan is the only player who can match Embiid's size but lacks the ability to make a dent in his All-Star level gameplay.

In 36 appearances for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, Embiid is averaging 29.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 32 minutes per contest. He is shooting a lights out 52% from the field and a respectable 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid

Nets vs. 76ers Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will be eager to bounce back with a big win after falling to the defending champs in their previous outing. A monster performance from Kevin Durant may be on the cards in this fixture as he will be hungry to one-up a top contender in the Philadelphia 76ers.

Steve Nash will hope to see Irving hit the floor and help KD carry the load in this one. However, with Harden on the sidelines and Durant on a minutes restriction, the Nets enter this matchup as the underdogs.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are back to full strength and will be looking forward to extending their winning streak by defeating their Eastern Conference rivals at home.

Joel Embiid has picked things right where he left them before his injury and is looking better and better with each passing game. Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons are playing the game at a high level and could help deliver favorable results for Doc Rivers' side. On that note, we predict that the Philadelphia 76ers will win this tie.

Where to watch Nets vs. 76ers?

The game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers will be telecast on ESPN and the Yes Network (Nets). Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.