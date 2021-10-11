Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Two NBA championship contenders will go head-to-head when the Brooklyn Nets take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in a preseason game on Monday.

The Nets are coming off a narrow 119-115 win against defending champions Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers inflicted a 125-113 loss upon the 2019 champions Toronto Raptors in their last game.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, October 11, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, October 12th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets played close to their best lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks, and both their A-listers showed up on the day, with Kevin Durant and James Harden getting some good minutes under their belt.

However, head coach Steve Nash will be concerned about the fact that the margin of victory was only four points, despite the fact that the Nets starters played against the Bucks reserves.

Nash will be looking to give his fringe players and rookies more minutes on Monday, which could lead to a scrappy affair. Defense has been a major issue for the Brooklyn Nets in the 'Big 3' era, and the franchise will be looking to iron it out before the new season starts.

Key Player - James Harden

After struggling with an injury in the Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, James Harden has been working hard in his rehabilitation, and he is likely to start the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden scored eight points, dished out four assists and grabbed four boards in the Nets' recent win, and will be looking to take it up a notch against the Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden @JHarden13 felt good being back out there with the guys let’s go Brooklyn felt good being back out there with the guys let’s go Brooklyn

It's easy to forget that Harden is a former MVP and one of the most dominant offensive forces in the league, and fans can expect him to have a big game tonight.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G – James Harden | G – Bruce Brown Jr. | F – Joe Harris | F – Kevin Durant | C – Blake Griffin

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers have been the subject of significant media attention, mostly because of the Ben Simmons trade drama.

However, it was clear in their last game that Doc Rivers doesn't want his side to get affected by these reports, as the 76ers put in a solid performance to dispatch the Raptors.

Seth Curry had a productive outing with 15 points, and Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers management will be keeping a keen eye on Isaiah Joe and Georges Niang this season, who registered 15 and 16 points, respectively.

The 76ers go into the game against the Brooklyn Nets as the underdogs, but possess the ability to conjure up a narrow win.

Key Player - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris is likely to be assigned with a more prominent role in the 2021-22 NBA campaign, considering Ben Simmons already has one foot out the door.

Harris should be more than up for the task, considering how well he performed in the 2021 postseason and made the small forward spot his own.

Sportskeeda Basketball @Basketball_SK

Tobias Harris : 14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST

Georges Niang : 16 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST

OG Anunoby : 22 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL

#nba #torontoraptors Philadelphia 76ers beat Toronto Raptors, 125-113.Tobias Harris : 14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 ASTGeorges Niang : 16 PTS, 2 REB, 3 ASTOG Anunoby : 22 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL #nba preseason #76ers Philadelphia 76ers beat Toronto Raptors, 125-113.

Tobias Harris : 14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST

Georges Niang : 16 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST

OG Anunoby : 22 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL

#nba #nbapreseason #76ers #torontoraptors https://t.co/nJrzCw1tkw

Harris' physicality and shooting remain his biggest attributes, and he will surely be one of the players to watch out for when the two teams take to court on Monday.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Seth Curry, G - Isaiah Joe, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, C - Andre Drummond

Nets vs 76ers Match Prediction

The result of the game will likely depend on the kind of side the two coaches field, but it is safe to say that the Brooklyn Nets possess enough fire power to get past a team like Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets offense is the best in the league by some distance, and they should not have a problem taking care of business against Joel Embiid and co.

Where to watch the Nets vs 76ers game?

The game will be available to watch on NBC Sports Philadelphia and YES Network. Basketball fans can check out the preseason game between these two teams on NBA League Pass as well.

