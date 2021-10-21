Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will look to put their opening-day loss behind them when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA 2021-22 season clash at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to defending champions Milwaukee Bucks in their first NBA game by a comprehensive 127-104 scoreline, while the Philadelphia 76ers inflicted a 117-97 loss upon the New Orleans Pelicans in their most recent match.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Friday, October 22, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, October 23rd; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets were desperately found wanting on the defensive side of the ball in their first game, as Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to bypass their defense with ease.

Three Bucks players scored 20 or more points in that match, and Steve Nash will be looking for a strong response from his side in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Nash will, however, be impressed with new signing Patty Mills, who did a great job of filling the void that has been created by Kyrie Irving's absence.

The Nets' three-point shooting was also superb in that game, a trend that their fans would like to continue going forward.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers

Kevin Durant was at his usual best in the loss against the Bucks, tallying 32 points, 11 rebounds and four assists on the night. He has carried his form over from the 2021 NBA playoffs and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is one of the contenders to win the MVP trophy this season.

Durant might have a relatively difficult matchup in Joel Embiid on Friday night, but the 'Slim Reaper' should still find a way to will his side to a much-needed win in this tantalizing affair.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden; G - Joe Harris; F - Bruce Brown Jr.; F - Kevin Durant; C - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers proved that they are a formidable force even in Ben Simmons' absence, as they annihilated the New Orleans Pelicans in their opening game.

Tobias Harris scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in 28 minutes, and also played some stellar defense.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers 22 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST big fella starting the year off strong. 💪🎥 presented by @PALottery 22 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST big fella starting the year off strong. 💪🎥 presented by @PALottery https://t.co/FdrGgqzPKa

The Philadelphia 76ers shot extremely well from the field and the three-point territory, finding good looks beyond the arc and making their close-range attempts. They had 50 points in the paint and also ended up winning the rebounding battle.

Tyrese Maxey looked extremely comfortable as the team's starting point guard, and it looks like he has made that position his own.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid was prolific last season, averaging 28.5 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists per game on 51% shooting from the field.

He also developed a three-point shot and is arguably the best center in the league at the moment. Apart from his offensive dominance, Embiid is a monster on the defensive end.

Embiid will have a favorable matchup against the Brooklyn Nets as Nic Claxton is expected to start at center for them. The Cameroonian big has the physical tools and the skill to dominate the young Claxton, and he could be putting up big numbers on Friday night.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey; G - Seth Curry; F - Danny Green; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

Nets vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets go into the game against the Philadelphia 76ers as the favorites despite the opening day loss.

They have enough offensive firepower to deal with a stingy 76ers defense and should be able to hold their own against the likes of Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

Also Read

Where to Watch Nets vs 76ers

Live coverage will be available on NBC Sports Philadelphia and YES Network. The game will also be aired live on the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar