Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 13, 2023

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Phoenix Suns for the first time this season on Wednesday. If Kevin Durant is healthy and available, it will mark the first meeting between the two teams since Durant’s trade in February this year. Despite the loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, the Nets seem like they have found their form. Brooklyn has won six of their last eight games and are hoping to beat the Suns who will be playing the second night of a back-to-back schedule.

The Suns, behind Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, held off the Golden State Warriors less than 24 hours ago. They will have a short turnaround time as they will host the Nets on Wednesday. KD has been ruled day-to-day by the Suns so he could still play versus the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP, though, might be more in line to play on Friday versus the New York Knicks.

Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie have been playing well for the Nets over the last eight games. They have found their best stretch yet as several players have stepped up simultaneously. The Suns will be no pushovers despite playing back-to-back games and probably without Durant. Brooklyn has to bring their A-game to beat their hosts.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Brooklyn Nets (12-10) vs. Phoenix Suns (13-10)

Date and Time: December 13, 2023 | 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Game preview

The Nets defense found its bite during the best stretch of the team’s season. They have shown more energy and have played with more precision on that end of the floor. Nic Claxton’s health has been a big part of Brooklyn’s surge on that end. The Nets will have to be on top of their game defensively to contain the Suns’ explosive scorers.

Phoenix showed that even with Kevin Durant out, they’re still a tough team to beat. They edged the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling back-and-forth affair. How they will fare on the second night of a back-to-back will be the question. If they are lethargic or tired, the Nets could take advantage of them.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted starting lineups

Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Thomas are expected to start for Brooklyn.

Chimezie Metu could retain his spot in the starting rotation if Kevin Durant remains sidelined. Suns coach Frank Vogel could also go to Kate Bates-Diop as an option. Josh Okogie, Jusuf Nurkic, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are likely to line up for Phoenix.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Betting tips

Mikal Bridges is averaging 23.1 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 24.5. Bettors get -115 for over and -111 for under. “Brooklyn Bridges” has hit at least 24 points in four out of his last 10 games. The lanky forward, though, has been on fire this month, putting up 29.3 points on 58.2% shooting, including 61.1% from deep.

Playing back in Phoenix will be a boost for Bridges. He’ll be excited to return and remind his former team of what he can do and more. He could get over his points prop.

Cam Thomas, the Nets’ leading scorer is averaging 23.4 points per contest. The over/under points prop for him is 19.5. Bettors get -113 whichever line they would like to pick. Thomas has hit at least 19 points in six out of his last 10 games. He is a streaky shooter and could go over his points prop if he gets into a rhythm.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions

The moneyline for the Brooklyn Nets is +135 while it’s -160 for the Phoenix Suns. Brooklyn is a +3.5 underdog in Phoenix.

How healthy the Suns will be on Wednesday will be a big factor in the game. If Kevin Durant isn’t available and if Bradley Beal is limited, the Nets could win the game. Durant's status might be unknown until a few hours before tip-off.

If KD suits up, he is good enough to carry the Suns with Devin Booker to a win against Brooklyn’s spread.