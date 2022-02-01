Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will play the Phoenix Suns in the second and possibly final matchup between the two teams this season on Tuesday at the Footprint Center in Arizona. Phoenix won the pair's first matchup with Kevin Durant and James Harden playing for Brooklyn.

Steve Nash’s squad has lost four straight games and could be in for another uphill battle if James Harden continues to sit out. Harden hasn’t played the last two games due to a hamstring and then right hand strain. Kyrie Irving did his best to carry the team against the Golden State Warriors but fell short in the end.

The Phoenix Suns have continued to chug along, piling up wins on their way to their second ten-game winning streak this season.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral The Phoenix Suns are now 40-9, No. 1 Seed in the Western Conference…The best team in the League. The Phoenix Suns are now 40-9, No. 1 Seed in the Western Conference…The best team in the League. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/y996G7VTL0

Devin Booker and Chris Paul have been outstanding this season. They make the Phoenix Suns almost unbeatable, particularly in close game situations where their clutch performances really stand out.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 1st; 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, February 2nd; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Kyrie Irving's been left to carry the Brooklyn Nets on the road due to injuries sustained by Kevin Durant and James Harden. [Photo: Hoops Habit]

The Brooklyn Nets’ adversity-filled season has become the norm for the franchise this campaign. After reinstating Kyrie Irving into the lineup, they lost Kevin Durant to a knee injury and have now missed James Harden as well. Even when healthy and available on the road, Irving and the Beard have not consistently delivered wins.

James Harden has been listed as questionable by the Brooklyn Nets against the Phoenix Suns after his hand flared up before the Golden State Warriors game. If he’s not available, they will be heavily undermanned against a team that holds the best record in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving has been fantastic in the games he has played so far this season. His footwork and jump shots are still as silky as ever. However, the Brooklyn Nets will need more from the rest of the roster for a chance to compete against the juggernaut team from the desert.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is playing like he hasn’t missed a beat. Despite missing training camp and pre-season, he has hit the ground running since the Brooklyn Nets recalled him to the lineup. The 7x All-Star is reminding the NBA what a rare kind of talent he is on the basketball court. He regularly mesmerizes when he is on the floor even without enough time to prepare for a season.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral KYRIE FROM THAT SPOT KYRIE FROM THAT SPOT https://t.co/h2f8NXJ8M8

The 29-year-old combo guard is averaging 24.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 8 games this season on efficient 49/37/96 shooting splits. He showed his clutch side in the loss to the Golden State Warriors, where he almost dragged the Nets to the win.

Watching him play against Devin Booker and Chris Paul is must-see TV this Tuesday.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Patty Mills | F - De’Andre Bembry | F - Kessler Edwards | C - Nic Claxton

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been near unstoppable for most of the season. [Photo: Bright Side of the Sun]

The best 4th quarter team in the NBA this season has a new 10-game winning streak and is showing no signs of slowing down, even without Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder in the lineup these past few games.

Filling in for Ayton and Crowder are Cameron Johnson and Bismack Biyombo. The pair have been terrific and have allowed the Phoenix Suns to keep rolling on. Both role players combined for 21 points and 15 rebounds against the San Antonio Spurs.

Mikal Bridges, who has been superb on defense, has also quietly provided a spark on offense. Although his shooting efficiency has gone down compared to last season, he’s still a decent shot maker with a 37.6% clip from beyond the arc.

Key Player - Chris Paul

The ageless point guard has just been named the Western Conference Player of the Week. In the last four games, he has averaged 22.3 points, 12.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds. The mid-range maestro is even shining from three-point distance with a sizzling 58.3% three-point efficiency. Few in the NBA can control a game on both ends of the floor as well as Chris Paul does for the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns @Suns



Congrats Adding another accolade to his Hall of Fame resume!Congrats @CP3 on being named Western Conference Player of the Week! Adding another accolade to his Hall of Fame resume!Congrats @CP3 on being named Western Conference Player of the Week! 👏 https://t.co/A9H1mM2ZOj

In their win against the San Antonio Spurs, he played 40 minutes and ended with 20 points, 19 assists and 8 rebounds. The Phoenix Suns were trailing heading into the fourth quarter but confidently clawed their way back into the game behind the Point God.

The 36-year-old point guard should be a shoo-in for his 12th All-Star selection.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Cameron Johnson | C - Bismack Biyombo

Nets vs Suns Match Prediction

Without Kevin Durant and James Harden, the Phoenix Suns’ sizzling form on both ends of the floor should see them extend their winning streak.

Where to watch the Nets vs Suns game

TNT will air the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns on national TV while local coverage is available via the YES Network.

