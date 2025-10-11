Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 12, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns matchup will take place on Sunday at Macau's Venetian Arena. This will be the Nets' second preseason outing, while it will be the third preseason game for the Suns.

Ad

On the one hand, the Nets are still looking for their preseason victory. On the other hand, the Suns are a perfect 2-0 thus far. Both teams failed to make the playoffs last season, and they are looking to use these preseason games to build momentum heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns game details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game between the Nets and the Suns is scheduled to tip off at 7:00am ET on Sunday. Fans can follow the game live on League Pass.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns preview

Sunday's showdown will be the second preseason meeting between the Nets and the Suns in Macau. On Friday, Phoenix defeated Brooklyn 132-127. Reserve guard Jordan Goodwin topscored for the Suns as he put up 19 points on 50% FG shooting in this game. Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks contributed 18 points apiece. On the Nets side, Cam Thomas led the way with 24 points.

Ad

Back on October 4, the Suns had a triumphant preseason debut against the LA Lakers, who were missing the services of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. In this 132-127 victory, Booker had 24 points and seven assists.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineups

Nets

PG: Nolan Traore | SG: Cam Thomas | SF: Terance Mann | PF: Michael Porter Jr. | C: Nic Claxton

Suns

PG: Grayson Allen | SG: Devin Booker | SF: Dillon Brooks | PF: Ryan Dunn | C: Oso Ighodaro

Ad

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Suns are in good position to get their third consecutive preseason victory. With Booker consistently producing on the offensive end and his teammates providing contributions on both ends of the floor, Phoenix is beginning to reestablish its identity following the departures of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

The Nets, on the other hand, are still trying to find themselves on both ends of the floor. Though the arrival of Michael Porter Jr. gives them a reason to have high hopes, Brooklyn will likely continue to struggle in this second Macau matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More