Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 12, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns matchup will take place on Sunday at Macau's Venetian Arena. This will be the Nets' second preseason outing, while it will be the third preseason game for the Suns.
On the one hand, the Nets are still looking for their preseason victory. On the other hand, the Suns are a perfect 2-0 thus far. Both teams failed to make the playoffs last season, and they are looking to use these preseason games to build momentum heading into the 2025-26 campaign.
Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns game details
The game between the Nets and the Suns is scheduled to tip off at 7:00am ET on Sunday. Fans can follow the game live on League Pass.
Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns preview
Sunday's showdown will be the second preseason meeting between the Nets and the Suns in Macau. On Friday, Phoenix defeated Brooklyn 132-127. Reserve guard Jordan Goodwin topscored for the Suns as he put up 19 points on 50% FG shooting in this game. Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks contributed 18 points apiece. On the Nets side, Cam Thomas led the way with 24 points.
Back on October 4, the Suns had a triumphant preseason debut against the LA Lakers, who were missing the services of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. In this 132-127 victory, Booker had 24 points and seven assists.
Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineups
Nets
PG: Nolan Traore | SG: Cam Thomas | SF: Terance Mann | PF: Michael Porter Jr. | C: Nic Claxton
Suns
PG: Grayson Allen | SG: Devin Booker | SF: Dillon Brooks | PF: Ryan Dunn | C: Oso Ighodaro
Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns prediction
The Suns are in good position to get their third consecutive preseason victory. With Booker consistently producing on the offensive end and his teammates providing contributions on both ends of the floor, Phoenix is beginning to reestablish its identity following the departures of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
The Nets, on the other hand, are still trying to find themselves on both ends of the floor. Though the arrival of Michael Porter Jr. gives them a reason to have high hopes, Brooklyn will likely continue to struggle in this second Macau matchup.
