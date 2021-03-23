Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers: How to watch, TV schedule, channel, live stream - March 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing matchup tonight, the Portland Trail Blazers host the red-hot Brooklyn Nets at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers have been in incredible form of late, having won four of their last six games. They recently got CJ McCollum back in the lineup. Nothing has slowed down Damian Lillard and co. in the last few weeks as the Blazers occupy the sixth spot in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have been on fire this month. They have won 15 of their last 17 games, and James Harden is playing at an MVP level this season. However, the Nets will play without their star guard Kyrie Irving, who is out due to personal reasons. With several players either questionable or sidelined for the Brooklyn Nets, the Portland Trail Blazers will fancy their chances of winning.
How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers game?
Time: March 23rd, 2021 - 10:00 PM (Eastern Time); March 24th, 2021 - 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).
Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
TV Channel: YES Network, NBC Sports Northwest
Live-stream: NBA League Pass
Portland Trail Blazers - Team News
The Portland Trail Blazers lineup looks better than it has for the past few weeks. As mentioned earlier, they have CJ McCollum back after nearly two months. However, Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) and Zach Collins (ankle) continue to be sidelined. Nurkic is expected to return in two weeks while Collins is still completing rehab for his ankle surgery. According to the team, if everything goes according to plan, Collins could be back in time for the playoffs.
Injured: Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: None
Brooklyn Nets - Team News
The Brooklyn Nets have had some injury issues lately. James Harden is listed as questionable due to neck soreness. As mentioned earlier, Kyrie Irving is missing games due to personal games. He didn't accompany the team on their three-game road trip.
Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season following an ACL tear, and Kevin Durant is still healing from a hamstring strain. Meanwhile, Alize Johnson didn't travel with the team and Landry Shamet is ruled out because of an ankle sprain.
Injured: Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie, Landry Shamet
Doubtful: James Harden
Unavailable: Kyrie Irving, Alize Johnson
