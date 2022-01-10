Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets visit the Moda Center in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. The Nets are struggling of late, having lost four of their last six games. The Blazers, meanwhile, are in the midst of a mediocre season and many analysts don't expect them to make the playoffs.

The Nets got back the services of Kyrie Irving as a part-time player. He can only play in road games as the state of New York doesn't allow unvaccinated players to play in indoor arenas. He didn't contribute to the team's overtime victory against the Spurs in their last outing but will lace up in this matchup.

On the other hand, the Trail Blazers are on the brink of triggering a rebuild. They are 15-24 right now as the 11th seed in the West with no signs of improvement in sight. They have the 29th-ranked defense in the league and opponents dominate them at will. They have lost six of their last eight games and their chances of stopping a fully loaded Nets team appear to be slim.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets warms up pregame

Kyrie Irving will lace up in this road game. He was ineligible to do so in their last two games but will be available in their next game against the conference-leading Chicago Bulls as well. Meanwhile, Joe Harris continues to rehabilitate from surgery on his left ankle.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Joe Harris Out Left Ankle Injury - Surgery Recovery LaMarcus Aldridge Questionable Right Foot Soreness

LaMarcus Aldridge was listed as questionable in their last game due to a sore right foot and his status for this matchup remains the same. He hasn't played in seven of their last 11 games.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers with his teammates

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to be without the services of their star backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard is dealing with a prolonged abdomen injury while McCollum rehabilitates from a collapsed lung. Lillard has played in just 29 of the 39 games this season while McCollum has laced up in just 24 of them.

Player Name: Status: Reason: CJ McCollum Out Right Lung Pneumothorax Damian Lillard Out Lower Abdominal Tendinopathy - Injury Management Larry Nance Jr. Out Health and Safety Protocols Cody Zeller Out Health and Safety Protocols Norman Powell Out Health and Safety Protocols

Additionally, Norman Powell, Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller are under the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will deploy their ideal lineup, with the exception of Joe Harris. Kyrie Irving will man the backcourt together with James Harden running the point. Kevin Durant will retain his small forward role and David Duke Jr. will likely start as the power forward. Nicolas Claxton should return to the center position for this game. Patty Mills, DeAndre Bembry and LaMarcus Aldridge will likely get the most minutes off the bench.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers will start Anfernee Simons and Ben McLemore as the backcourt in place of Lillard and McCollum. Nassir Little should start as the small forward and Jusuf Nurkic will retain his center position. Meanwhile, Robert Covington has been upgraded to the starting lineup again until Larry Nance Jr. is cleared to play. Dennis Smith Jr., Tony Snell and Cody Zeller will get the most minutes off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

G - James Harden | G - Kyrie Irving | F - Kevin Durant | F - David Duke Jr. | C - Nicolas Claxton.

Portland Trail Blazers

G - Anfernee Simons | G - Ben McLemore | F - Nassir Little | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic.

