Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - January 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers will lock horns in an enticing game at Moda Center on Monday.

Both teams snapped a two-game losing run in their respective previous outings. The Nets claimed a 121-119 OT win over the San Antonio Spurs in their last game. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are coming off a 103-88 win against the Sacramento Kings.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, January 10th, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, January 11th; 8:30 AM).

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Nets haven't been in great form since New Year's Eve. They have won just twice in their last six games and both those wins were scrappy. They were down by 19 against the Indiana Pacers and needed a special performance from season-debutant Kyrie Irving to bail them out in that contest.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn almost blew a 14-point lead in their overtime win over the Spurs in their previous game. Kevin Durant and James Harden combined for 54 points on just over 50% shooting to lead the team to a much-needed victory. The Nets once again struggled to get going from three-point range, making just eight shots from the arc.

The Nets also committed 21 turnovers. They ended up conceding 29 points off of them. They will have Kyrie back for the next two games on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls. However, if their role players fail to step up, it could become difficult for them to win.

Key Player - Patty Mills

Veteran guard Patty Mills has been excellent for the Nets for most of the season. His performances were key to their success in Kyrie Irving's absence. The former Spurs star has struggled in his last four games, though, accounting for only 22 points during that stretch, shooting a measly 22% from the field.

Mills will likely be coming off the bench against the Portland Trail Blazers. That will allow him to read the game well and hopefully see him get out of this slump.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Kyrie Irving | F - Kevin Durant | F - David Duke Jr. | C - Nicolas Claxton.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers already find themselves in a tough spot in the 2021-22 NBA season with a 15-24 record. Lack of depth, poor form and plenty of injuries have hampered their campaign since the end of November. They have lost 15 of their last 20 games during that stretch.

The Trail Blazers will be without their top-three scorers when they host the Brooklyn Nets. Damian Lillard (abdomen), Norman Powell (COVID protocols) and CJ McCollum (chest), are all ruled out of the game.

It will be an uphill task for them to prevail against Kevin Durant and Co. Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic will have to carry the majority of the load in this contest.

The duo did that in the Trail Blazers' last game against the Kings. Simons recorded 31 points on 11 of 17 shooting (seven 3-pointers made), while Nurkic finished the game with a near triple-double, bagging 14 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. If they can replicate that kind of a performance against the Nets, Portland will have a great chance of causing an upset.

Key Player - Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simmons is in a purple patch currently. The Trail Blazers' reserve guard is averaging 29 points and seven assists per game across his last four appearances. He shot roughly 55% from the floor during that period. If Simons can manage to record another season-high outing, the Trail Blazers may secure one of their most impressive wins of the season against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Anfernee Simons | G - Ben McLemore | F - Nassir Little | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic.

Nets vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will be the overwhelming favorites to beat the Portland Trail Blazers. They have been in excellent form away from home, recording 14 wins and three losses on the road thus far. The Trail Blazers are dealing with plenty of injuries to key players, which has decreased their odds of winning this matchup.

Where to watch Nets vs Trail Blazers

YES Network and ROOT SPORTS PLUS will televise the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers locally. Fans can also view the match online via NBA League Pass.

