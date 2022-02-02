Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Golden 1 Center in California to take on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Both teams will look to end their losing skid at the expense of the other. The Nets are on a five-game losing streak, while the Kings have lost their last seven.

The Nets are 29-21 on the season, and have slid to sixth in the Eastern Conference. They have been dealing with injuries all season, and Kyrie Irving's part-time availability hasn't helped matters. Kevin Durant's MVP case is also all but over, as he is set to miss over 20 games during his recovery from injury.

The Kings (18-34), meanwhile, are set to miss the playoffs for another season. They were expected to end their postseason drought this year, but have been mediocre despite roster additions and draft signings. Several reports suggest that players like Harrison Barnes, De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton are on the trade block.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets watches from the bench.

Kevin Durant remains out due to an MCL sprain in his left knee, while Joe Harris is still recovering from an ankle surgery. Paul Millsap is out due to personal reason, while LaMarcus Aldridge is sidelined because of a sprained ankle.

James Harden was questionable to play the game last night but laced up, so he's off the injury report. This is a road game for the Nets, so Kyrie Irving is eligible to play.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kevin Durant Out Left Knee MCL Sprain Joe Harris Out Left Ankle Injury - Surgery Recovery LaMarcus Aldridge Out Left Ankle Sprain Paul Millsap Out Personal Reasons

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings reacts after missing a shot.

De'Aaron Fox is questionable due to ankle soreness, while Marvin Bagley III and Terence Davis are sidelined. Davis is dealing with a wrist injury, while Bagley is out due to ankle sprain.

Player Name: Status: Reason: De'Aaron Fox Questionable Left Ankle Soreness Terence Davis Out Right Wrist - ECU Tendon Injury Marvin Bagley III Out Left Ankle Sprain

Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will likely deploy the same lineup they did in their last game. James Harden should start as the point guard while Kyrie Irving joins him in the backcourt. Patty Mills should be the small forward, while Nicolas Claxton retains his center position.

Kessler Edwards could be the power forward for this game, while Blake Griffin comes off the bench. Cam Thomas, De'Andre Bembry and James Johnson should get the most minutes off the bench.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings should also deploy the lineup from their last game. Tyrese Haliburton should play point guard till De'Aaron Fox is eligible to play, while rookie Davion Mitchell could join him in the backcourt.

Harrison Barnes should play his usual small forward position, while Maurice Harkless is expected to start as the power forward. Richaun Holmes should retain his center position. Chimezie Metu, Damian Jones and Buddy Hield could get the most minutes off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

G - James Harden | G - Kyrie Irving | F - Patty Mills | F - Kessler Edwards | C - Nicolas Claxton.

Sacramento Kings

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Davion Mitchell | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Maurice Harkless | C - Richaun Holmes.

