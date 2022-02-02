Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - February 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in an NBA regular-season game on Wednesday, February 2. This is going to be the first encounter between the two teams this season.

The Nets come into this game after a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. James Harden and Kyrie Irving combined to score 48 points, but the Nets still fell short as Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges had big nights for the Suns. Booker scored 35 points, while Bridges added 27 to hand the Nets a 121-111 loss on the night.

The Sacramento Kings also suffered a defeat in their game against the New York Knicks. Tyrese Haliburton led the scoring for the Kings, as he dropped 21 points on 43.8% shooting from the field. However, a lack of offensive firepower from the rest of the team meant that the Knicks had control right from the start and took an easy 116-96 win at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 2, 11:00 PM ET [Thursday, February 3, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have been hounded by injuries and setbacks since the start of the season. Despite that, they managed to find ways to win and looked impressive for a while. However, in the past month, they have not been doing as well and have fallen to the sixth position in the East. The team are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and need a positive outcome to get things back on track.

Kyrie Irving has been good since his return but is only available for road games. James Harden recently suffered an injury but made his way back against the Suns. Kevin Durant will be out for a while and once again it looks like the Big 3 will not be able to play significant minutes together. Going up against the Kings, the team will be in desperate need of a victory. Sacramento has one of the worst defenses in the league. Kyrie and Harden can both expose the Kings' weaknesses and try and get the win for the Brooklyn Nets.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the league and despite all the backlash he has received from the media for his stand on the vaccine, there is no denying that. Since his return to action, Irving has averaged 24.7 PPG, 5.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds. He is coming off a 26-point performance against the Suns. The former NBA champion will be hoping to have another big night against the Kings and help snap the Brooklyn Nets' five-game losing streak in this road game.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Kyrie Irving, F - Patty Mills, F - Kessler Edwards, C - Nic Claxton

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season. They have a lot of talented players but have been unable to get the most out of them. The team ranks 28th in the league in terms of defensive rating and often let their opponents take control of the game with ease. According to reports, the team has been in the trade market for a star player, but nothing significant has transpired.

Going up against the Nets, the Kings will be hoping to put an end to their seven-game losing streak. However, their opponents have some world-class players and if they are to get the better of the Nets, every player on the Kings will have to play well.

Key Player - Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton is having a phenomenal sophomore season. He has averaged 14.4 PPG and 7.2 APG in 48 appearances. The youngster has elevated his game this campaign and has shown improvements in his defense. He is also a reliable three-point shooter with 42.4% accuracy from beyond the arc.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings Ty is currently ranked 11th in the league in assist Ty is currently ranked 11th in the league in assist💫 https://t.co/Fg2RYSmzfq

His ability to pass the ball and create plays for his teammates makes him a key player for the Kings. Haliburton had a good outing against the Knicks, but the team failed to get a win. He will be hoping to have another big night at home, but this time to lead the franchise to victory over the mighty Nets.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Haliburton, G - Davion Mitchell, F - Harrison Barnes, F - Maurice Harkless, C - Richaun Holmes

Nets vs Kings Match Prediction

The game will be important as both the Nets and the Kings are in the middle of losing streaks. Coaches and players from both sides will be looking to end their run of failures, but considering the rosters, the Nets look better-equipped to come out as winners in this matchup.

Where to watch the Nets vs Kings game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings will also be telecast on Yes Network and NBC Sports California.

Also Read Article Continues below

Check this out - FanDuel SB:$1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra